Cassidy Timbrooks reveals her Bachelor in Paradise crush  

Cassidy Timbrooks joined Bachelor Nation when she debuted on The Bachelor Season 26 and competed for Clayton Echard’s heart.

While Cassidy didn’t have much luck with Clayton and was quickly sent home after becoming the season’s first villain, she still has an interest in the franchise.

Cassidy recently rewatched Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and she raved about former cast members, including one popular Bachelor Nation man that she had a crush on.

What Bachelor Nation star did Cassidy TImbrooks have a crush on?

Cassidy Timbrooks took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Cassidy filmed snippets from a Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony as she gave her commentary.

When John Paul Jones was on screen to hand out a rose, Cassidy sang his praises.

Cassidy wrote over the video, “Season 6 crush is/was definitely JPJ.”

John Paul Jones debuted on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and quickly became a fan favorite for his quirky personality.

While John Paul Jones didn’t find love with Hannah on The Bachelorette, he had better luck on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

John Paul Jones ended up hitting it off with Bachelor Nation superstar Tayshia Adams while on the beach.

Tayshia and JPJ had several sweet moments while dating on the island, including John Paul Jones planning a mini prom for Tayshia since she didn’t go to her high school prom.

Towards the end of their season, Tayshia and JPJ had an emotional breakup; however, they got back together before the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, with Tayshia filming the moment she flew to JPJ to request rekindling.

Tayshia and JPJ dated briefly but ultimately chose to break up and go their separate ways. Tayshia later found love with Zac Clark on The Bachelorette Season 16 before calling off their engagement.

Cassidy Timbrooks gushes over Katie Morton’s beauty

John Paul Jones wasn’t the only Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 cast member Cassidy was raving about.

Cassidy filmed the moment Katie Morton accepted a rose during the BIP rose ceremony, with her beauty on full display.

Cassidy enthusiastically commented on Katie’s attractiveness and wrote over the clip, “Rewatching Paradise Season 6 and holy s**t forgot how absolutely gorgeous [Katie Morton} is. Like how does anyone look like this?”

Time will tell if Cassidy Timbrooks decides to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.