Katie Morton reveals which 5 women she’s closest to from The Bachelor franchise

Katie Morton built lasting friendships with Bachelor Nation stars. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette’s main premise is to help people find love, but it more commonly helps people find lasting friendships amongst fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Recently, The Bachelor Season 23 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star Katie Morton was asked to reveal who became her closest friends from the show and she revealed the 5 women who she bonded with the most.

Katie Morton is best buds with 5 women from The Bachelor franchise

Katie Morton took to her Instagram stories and allowed her fans and followers to ask her questions during a Q&A.

One fan asked Katie, “Who are you closest to from the franchise?”

Katie responded by sharing a cute photo with two of her closest Bachelor Nation friends as well as listing out three other women who weren’t featured in the photo.

Katie shared that Hannah Godwin and Heather Martin are two of her closest friends by sharing a photo of the three of them dolled up in an embrace while all wearing black cowboy hats.

Pic credit: @katieemo/Instagram

Katie became close with Hannah and Heather while all three of them competed for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor Season 23.

Adding more blondes from The Bachelor Season 23 to her list of closest friends, Katie tagged Colton’s final rose receiver Cassie Randolph and breakout star Demi Burnett, suggesting she’s also great friends with them as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not only did Demi, Hannah G, and Katie all compete on the same season of The Bachelor, they also featured on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Katie found love with Chris Bukoqsi but they eventually split. Hannah Godwin found love with Dylan Barbour who she is still with currently, and Demi got engaged to her girlfriend before eventually calling it quits.

Along with being close to women from her season, Katie also tagged one other woman, The Bachelor Season 21 star Angela Amezcua.

Angela competed on Nick Viall’s season and she also later entered an eight-month relationship with Bachelor Nation star Clay Harbor.

It’s likely Angela and Katie bonded when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Katie Morton confirmed her breakup with boyfriend James Rowe

While Katie has attempted to find love through several avenues within The Bachelor franchise, she eventually entered a relationship with athlete James Rowe.

However, Katie and James went their separate ways in August, and Katie detailed all the reasons why in a video she shared in early 2022.

As Katie navigates her next chapter of life, it seems she has some solid friends within Bachelor Nation to lean on.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.