Carole Radziwill blasts Bravo for ‘using’ her, wants to get paid 

Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill calls out Bravo for using footage of her without payment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Former The Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill is calling out Bravo for using throwback footage of her without giving her money.

A fan tweeted a promotional teaser from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, featuring Carole’s old co-star Dorinda Medley.

The fan said they wanted to see Carole on RHUGT, but the author quickly shot down the idea.

The fan wrote, “@CaroleRadziwill, I am dying that you are not on the #HousewivesUltimateGirlsTrip1 & #HousewivesUltimateGirlsTrip2 cause you have been featured on multiple occasions. I adore seeing you there, especially in the flashbacks.”

Carole extended gratitude to the fan for thinking about her but expressed annoyance with Bravo for showing old footage without payment or residuals.

Carole explained that the cast discussed her, and Bravo showed footage of her during Season 13 of RHONY, but she did not receive a check.

Carole Radziwill does not receive residuals from Bravo

In most television series, songs, or movies, actors receive residual payments when someone consumes the content, even years later. The same isn’t true for reality television stars, who receive a one-and-done payment.

Carole tweeted, “Thanks! Honestly I don’t love that @BravoTV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13.🙈 They use me & now I’m not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments. Reality contracts are seriously wack. Unionize ladies!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks! Honestly I don't love that @BravoTV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13.🙈 They use me & now I'm not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments. Reality contracts are seriously wack. Unionize ladies! https://t.co/HVmLMjEz3A — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) July 20, 2022

Carole Radziwill would not return to The Real Housewives of New York

Carole Radziwill has been critical of the Bravo television show she once starred in since she departed in 2018 after the demise of her short-lived friendship with castmate Bethenny Frankel.

Carole appeared on the Andy’s Girls podcast, where she shared a love of Bravo fans but not the production team. Although RHONY: Legacy is reportedly in the works, fans can count out Carole’s appearance on the show.

Carole said, “Taking the fans’ desire for me to come back and putting that aside because I love them, and I’ve always had great interactions and great feelings with the fans of the show. If I went back, I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part. I would not go back. I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.”

She continued, “The fans of the show are amazing, and I love them. My beef was always with Bravo and production.”

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.