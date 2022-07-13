RHONY: Bethenny Frankel shows off toned abs in skimpy gray bikini

Bethenny Frankel in bikini shows off her Skinny Girl body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is flaunting her famous body in a tiny gray bikini.

The reality star treated her fans to double the with a bikini photo and a one-piece picture. She posed with Bronco trucks for each shot and smiled at the camera with her Skinny Girl frame on full display. Bethenny recently asked why she left the reality show that made her a household name.

The business-savvy former Housewife put work on hold as she soaked up the sun in The Hamptons.

Bethenny Frankel flaunts bikini body next to Bronco

Bethenny Frankel enjoyed bikini time in The Hamptons as she posed next to a Bronco. The reality TV star revealed that she had no filter or glam squad and appeared in her natural state.

Bethenny wore a gray bikini, sun hat, and sunglasses while she displayed her taut tummy and ripped abs. She wore a white wristwatch and showed off her sparkling engagement ring.

The B Strong founder upped the ante with a second photo, this time with another Bronco. Bethenny sported hair wet from the ocean and showed off her fit physique in a navy one-piece swimsuit.

She wrote in the caption, “Broncos before bros… #myhappyplace #bronco #noglamnofilter.”

Bethenny Frankel explains why she left The Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny Frankel finally revealed why she left The Real Housewives of New York after gaining notoriety and business success from the exposure it provided. She shared the information on TikTok and quickly went viral for her efforts. Bethenny explained that most people thought she left RHONY for money, but that was not the case. She said she used a “technicality” to get off the show.

Bethenny began, “I had just lost someone very close to me (Dennis Shields), and I went to work when the show came back. I didn’t want to. Pros play hurt. I’m a professional. I show up on time. I deliver. That’s my reputation in business.”

Bethenny said that the production company added a new point to all Housewives contracts, “This new point said that if you don’t appear in an episode, then you won’t be paid for it.”

She continued, “The little tiny minute detail that would have never come to pass. It was the impetus. That was the catalyst that just said boom, I’m not going back.”

She finished, “People thought I left the ‘Housewives’ because of money. If I had stayed, it would have been because of the money. I left because I wanted to leave. I was ready to leave.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.