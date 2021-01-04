Carly Waddell speaks out about her split from Evan Bass, revealing he wanted out of their marriage

Bachelor In Paradise star Carly Waddell is breaking her silence about her split from her husband, Evan Bass.

The two announced their split right before Christmas, putting Bachelor Nation into a massive shock.

The two met on Season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise and married in 2017.

Together, they share two children, Bella, 2, and Charlie, 13 months. Evan has three sons from a previous marriage, Ensley, Liam and Nathan.

When Carly and Evan announced their split, they didn’t provide a reason why they broke up. Now, Carly is sharing the moments when Evan revealed he wanted to leave her and get a divorce.

Carly Waddell says Evan Bass left her

In a new YouTube video, Carly opened up about what happened with Evan when she learned that he wanted to end their marriage. She’s choosing to speak out now because she heard rumors about people questioning when their marriage actually ended.

“There’s been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated,” Carly explained in the video, adding, “We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We’ve been going to therapy for years.”

She told her viewers that they tried a long time and had gone to therapy for years. Apparently, they focused too much on their kids and didn’t put any effort into building a strong foundation for them.

“I always told him, if he wanted out it was his call because I just am not a person that would ever be out. … What are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t wanna be with you, they don’t wanna be with you,” she told her followers.

“He was sitting right where I’m sitting,” Carly explains while staying in a bedroom. “I found this house and Evan told me to buy this house and then he told me he didn’t want to live in it. So, here we are.”

Carly Waddell addresses Evan’s ex-wife and her recent claims

While Carly didn’t address Evan’s ex-wife by name, the rumors she referred to during the video came from his ex-wife, Marie. She visited Reality Steve’s podcast on December 31 and while there, she claimed that Evan and Carly had lived apart since early 2019 – so almost two years.

During the episode, Marie claims that Carly left Evan when she was pregnant with Charlie. She also explained that Carly moved to Pegram, Tennessee. But for Carly, this simply isn’t true.

She claims they didn’t split until the day after Thanksgiving in 2020. After Christmas, we reported that Carly had shared that she was not okay. It was clear that she was heartbroken over Evan’s decision to end the marriage.

They shared the news that they were getting a divorce the day after Tayshia Adams’ finale of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.