Carly Waddell reveals she’s ‘not okay’ after separation announcement from Evan Bass

Carly Waddell surprised everyone when she issued a statement alongside her husband, Evan Bass, last week.

The statement read that the couple was separating after being together for four years.

The couple shares two children and they are one of the successful couples from Bachelor In Paradise, which is where they met in 2016.

In the statement, they didn’t reveal why they were splitting but explained that it was mutual.

The two reportedly split a while back, but only made the announcement public last week as Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette concluded.

Carly Waddell reveals she’s not okay after announcing the separation from Evan Bass

On social media, Carly decided to open up about her time away from her children as she was struggling with the separation. It’s the first look into how she’s doing and what is going on with the couple.

“Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though,” Carly wrote on an Instagram post of herself with her two kids.

She also revealed that she’s spending Christmas alone, as the kids are with Evan.

“Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved,” she wrote, concluding that she loves all of her Bachelor fans and thanked them for checking in on her.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass surprised everyone with their announcement

The news of their split came as a big surprise as fans thought they were very happy together. They just appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever this summer, sharing how they love parenting and how things are great.

Carly and Evan announced their split the day before Christmas and the day after Tayshia Adams’ finale. Reality Steve revealed that he had actually known about this news for months, so the timing of the announcement was weird.

They took the attention away from Tayshia as she was sharing post-Bachelorette interviews that day, on Wednesday, December 23.

Reality Steve revealed Tayshia had been screwed over more than once, and this was a prime example of that.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.