Carly Waddell says she’s not ready to date after announcing split from husband Evan Bass

The Bachelor In Paradise star Carly Waddell shared the surprising news that her husband, Evan Bass, wanted to end their marriage.

The two reportedly broke up right after Thanksgiving and they announced the news right before Christmas, possibly because they weren’t spending the holidays together.

Evan hasn’t really said much about their split, but Carly has been vocal.

She has revealed that it wasn’t her decision to end the marriage, but she’s also sharing that she isn’t giving up on love.

That’s not to say that she’s hoping for Evan to come back to her.

Carly Waddell isn’t ready to date yet

On her YouTube channel, Carly revealed that she’s not giving up on love in her newest video.

“Love is out there and love exists,” Carly revealed, adding, “Just because something ends doesn’t mean that love isn’t out there still for you.”

Carly revealed she’s “obviously not ready to even really think about the next person that’s gonna be in my life,” but she decided to include the goal that she was ready to believe in love again in 2021.

“I do want that possibility to exist,” she pointed out. “I want that man that is coming into my life — eventually, one day — to be a part of my moving forward. … I will not give up on love. I will not. I deserve love. And that’s all that there is to that.”

You can watch the whole video here.

It has been less than two months since they split, and she’s nowhere near ready to date. She did highlight that she doesn’t want people to think that she’s jumping into the dating pool this month.

Carly Waddell has revealed she’s not okay

After the two announced that they were splitting up, Carly revealed that she was not okay as she was trying to cope with her new reality.

Carly recently revealed that she was in shock when Evan told her he wanted out of the marriage. She documented the whole conversation weeks after it happened on her YouTube channel.

After the split, Carly revealed that she was not okay celebrating Christmas alone with her kids, saying that she struggled to find peace with this new reality.

Evan has been oddly silent and hasn’t said anything to address Carly’s many videos about the split.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.