Captain Sandy Yawn teases Fraser Olender drama on Below Deck, says he ‘has a lot to learn’

Captain Sandy Yawn has teased the drama coming between her and Fraser Olender on Below Deck Season 10.

Fraser made headlines this season as the first-ever male chief stew in the hit-yachting franchise.

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain also made headlines when she took over for an ailing Captain Lee Rosbach, again a first for the series.

As the season hits the halfway point, the mid-season trailer reveals things get pretty rocky between Captain Sandy and Fraser.

The chief stew recently revealed what it was like working for the two famous captains.

Now Captain Sandy has weighed in on Fraser as a chief stew, and she didn’t hold back in her opinion.

Captain Sandy Yawn thinks Fraser Olender ‘has a lot to learn’

Speaking with E! News, Captain Sandy weighed in on Fraser’s first stint as chief stew on Below Deck.

“In my opinion, I think Fraser has a lot to learn on how to separate friendship and leadership,” she expressed. “You don’t learn that in one season—you probably don’t learn that in your second season as chief—but you do learn it over time.”

Despite her criticism, Captain Sandy does like Fraser calling him “great.” The captain chalked some of his issues and challenges up to this being his first time in a chief stew role.

His leadership style, or lack thereof, landed Fraser in hot water with Captain Sandy on Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn teases Fraser Olender

The captain also opened up about the tense exchange between her and Fraser in the mid-season trailer. Captain Sandy admitted that gossiping landed Fraser in hot water with her.

“When you lead a team, you have to shut it down. It becomes the cancer of the boat,” Captain Sandy shared with the website. “It starts permeating for the boat and it takes the morale down and if you’re not happy with your captain, well, that’s something you need to work through.”

Captain Sandy’s words allude to Fraser bad-mouthing her, but she didn’t spill any details. Instead, she admitted that Fraser’s doing his best but desires to please everyone, which can’t happen in a leadership role.

She also doesn’t take things personally again because it’s Fraser’s first season as a chief stew, and he’s learning. However, the captain didn’t hesitate to call him out when needed.

Fraser Olender has teased that Camille Lamb wasn’t the drama for him on this season of Below Deck. Based on his comments about Captain Sandy Yawn and hers about him, these two will bring juicy entertainment as the rest of the season plays out.

Are you Team Fraser or Team Captain Sandy?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.