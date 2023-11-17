Captain Lee Rosbch reveals why Carl Radke’s podcast interview didn’t air

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has addressed why his podcast interview with Summer House star Carl Radke wasn’t released.

Last week, it was revealed that Carl would be a guest on Captain Lee’s podcast Salty with Captain Lee.

The Summer House star was set to open up about his split from Lindsay Hubbard.

Two clips from their talk were released a day before the podcast was scheduled to go live.

However, the entire podcast interview was never put up, with no new episode of Salty with Captain Lee being released.

It was slightly confusing, and Captain Lee got many questions about what happened, which he addressed this week.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach reveals why Carl Radke’s podcast interview didn’t air

On the most recent episode of the podcast, Captain Lee and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti immediately brought up the elephant in the room: Carl’s interview not seeing the light of day.

“We did record an interview with Carl Radke. I think the fans heard because I’ve had some people questioning me about, ‘OK, we heard the tease. Where is it?'” Captain Lee shared. “I’m sorry to inform you that it will not be aired, and that was not my call.”

The Below Deck alum didn’t seem too pleased with the interview being pulled – giving off the vibe that perhaps things are not all good with him and Carl.

“If you would like to find out why, I guess you could ask Carl Radke,” he expressed.” We did do it. We did record it, but it will not be played. So, I apologize to all of you who thought you were going to be hearing it. That was my intention, but things just didn’t work out.”

Captain Lee went on to explain that was why there was no show last week, reiterating it was not his choice.

Perhaps the teaser clips gave Carl cold feet, or he realized he had said too much.

What did Summer House star Carl Radke say on Captain Lee Rosbach’s podcast?

According to Us Weekly, Carl admitted on the podcast that he did feel that he and Lindsay splitting up was the best thing for the both of them. Carl also shared things have been rough for him, especially considering how things played out.

“It’s been a very painful, emotional time. So I’ve been silent, trying to just process, be respectful, try to move forward and heal properly. It’s been just a difficult situation,” Carl shared.

The Summer House star did confirm that fans will get more answers when Season 8 hits Bravo airwaves in January. Carl explained that by the end of the season, there would be clarity on why the wedding was called off.

“People really understand how a decision like calling off a wedding [how it] could come to that. It’s a very big thing,” he spilled.

Maybe once Summer House debuts, Carl Radke will change his tune and allow Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach to air the interview.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.