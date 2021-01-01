Candiace Dillard says Monique was looking for someone to ‘beat up and get away with it’ and ‘she chose me’

Candiace Dillard is recounting her altercation with Monique Samuels which played out on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 5 was one for the books, and although it officially wrapped with a dramatic three-part reunion, fans are still talking about it.

And they’re not the only ones, the cast continues to dish about the drama this season as well.

Since most of it revolved around Dillard, the former beauty queen is also discussing the fight with her former friend.

During the final part of the reunion, Monique issued an apology and admitted that her anger towards Dillard was misplaced.

Of course, Candiace agrees and she’s explaining why!

Was Monique’s anger misplaced?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star had a chat with People TV’s Reality Check and she expounded on why Samuels’ anger was indeed misplaced.

“Yeah I’ve heard many different pieces of commentary from people that say she should have tried to beat up Charrisse [Jackson-Jordan], she should have tried to beat up Gizelle[Bryant], Ashley [Darby], Robyn [Dixon],” said Candiace.

She explained, “Robyn had a… almost physical altercation like behavior with Monique. Ashley called the woman a drunk and said that she crashed her car and probably had a miscarriage because she was drinking too much.”

“Gizelle has been Gizelle since day one with Monique” continued the 34-year-old

“You know… her antagonistic bullying ways that Gizelle can exhibit sometimes. And I don’t know what Charrisse’s part in any of this is. I’ve talked to Charrisse and she and I have discussed everything at length and she says to me that she really didn’t have a part in anything that’s gone on…”

If you’ll recall, Charrisse and Monique were very close a few seasons ago and then ended their friendship.

During one confessional the Drag Queens singer was asked why she no longer speaks to Charrisse and she alluded to some sort of rumor that Jackson-Jordan was spreading about her.

We now know it involves the alleged affair between Monique and her trainer– and a reported plot by some of her castmates to make a claim that he was the father of her youngest son.

Why did Monique fight Candiace?

During the interview, Candiace continued to dish about the fight contending that other persons have done a lot more things to Monique.

“And there’s Gigi!,” exclaimed the reality TV personality. “Who was Monique’s friend of 15 years that she dumped. She should also have been in the boxing ring with Monique. So everyone but me.”

Dillard added, “… it does seem as if she was looking for anyone that she thought she could beat up and get away with it, and she chose me. ”



The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.