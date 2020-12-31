Candiace Dillard calls out Karen Huger for trying to get her fired from RHOP

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac really took a toll on Candiace Dillard and Karen Huger’s relationship. And it seems the former friends are still on the outs after the recently aired RHOP reunion.

The once close castmates saw their friendship thoroughly tested this season, and they did not come out the other side unscathed.

Things started to get rocky after the dramatic fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels occurred. The RHOP ladies quickly sided with Dillard since Monique was the one who initiated the physical altercation.

Karen Huger, however, refused to pick sides and tried to remain neutral in the situation.

Her stance did not sit well with the former pageant queen, who had a very close friendship with Huger up until that point.

Then, more details came out at the reunion which shed some light on why Candiace was so hurt by her co-star.

The 34-year-old alleges that at one point the grande dame tried to have her fired from the show.

Candiace calls out Karen during the RHOP reunion

We found out during part three of the RHOP reunion why Candiace was so angry at Karen Huger.

As the two women faced off during the show, Candiace shared that the La’Dame fragrance creator called Bravo and tried to have her fired from RHOP.

“I would like to know, why when I sent you a private text message expressing my disdain for your continuing to make these two [Gizelle and Robyn] culpable for what happened, did you go to Bravo and – from my view – attempt to get me reprimanded or fired,” questioned Candiace.

She continued, “You said to them that you felt threatened by me.”

Apparently, the RHOP star told Huger to “burn and go to eternal hell” and that made her feel threatened.

“It was not intended to hurt you,” responded the OG. “I know you’re stronger than that.”

Karen also told Dillard during their exchange, “I called to get you help.”

But her response may have added even more flame to the fire, which leaves us to wonder if these two can ever mend their rift.

Candiace was dreading this faceoff with Karen

The tense faceoff between Karen and Candiace during The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion was an emotional one.

And it was something that the Bravo star was dreading.

Candiace previously expressed that she was not looking forward to it.

“…one of the things I wasn’t looking forward to was having to talk to Karen, face Karen because she – from my perspective – really was not there for me the way that I needed her to be. The way that I thought that she should have been,” confessed Dillard.

For now, it’s obvious that the women are still at odds, but hopefully, we can see them heal their friendship when Season 6 of RHOP rolls around.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.