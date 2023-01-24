Whether she’s decked out in engagement party attire or keeping it comfortable for a casual weekend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes knows how to keep her style at the forefront.

The former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, who is currently relishing in pre-wedding bliss, shared her latest stylish outfit with followers on Monday.

As she stood in front of a white fence, the reality star showed off her beaming smile while posing in a cropped sweater and silk skirt.

The gold, short-sleeved sweater shimmered against Caelynn’s bronzed skin and noticeably toned midsection.

Her dark grey skirt fell just below her belly button, giving off a trendy look as she showed off the pieces both from the front and back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caelynn tagged Australian clothing brand Lioness and beauty brand Glow Boss in the first photo of the carousel.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes shows off her weekend outfit

For accessories, the former contestant opted for a pair of stud earrings and her replacement engagement ring from The Ring Pal, which she notoriously has been wearing since her fiance Dean Unglert lost her original ring.

“Weekend attire ✨,” Caelynn wrote to accompany the photo.

After leaving the beaches together on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn and Dean have been enjoying life while traveling the world together.

They both proposed to each other at the end of last year, with Dean asking Caelynn to marry him while conquering her fear of heights and Caelynn reciprocating the sentiment by popping the question while horseback riding.

Just last week, the two had their engagement party, which they showed off on Instagram through multiple photo sets.

The couple displayed their stunning outfits, which included Caelynn in an all-white look and Dean in a matching beige suit.

The two also made sure to give a shoutout to those who made the successful event possible, including their event planner Nikki Anderson and the event booking platform Peerspace.

Caelynn and Dean partner with Peerspace for dream engagement party

The Bachelor in Paradise couple made sure to give a shoutout to Peerspace for helping them find their dream party venue last weekend.

Peerspace is a privately owned, peer-to-peer marketplace that helps customers find the perfect space to host their events.

Caelynn shared a post in collaboration with the company, stating, “I’m just not over it. It was the perfect night. And we found this beautiful home on @peerspace!”

She continued, “They have so many amazing homes that you can rent by the hour, it was honestly hard to choose, but this house ended up working great with the rain!”

Caelynn also took to her Instagram Story to offer her followers a 10% off code for the booking service.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

It seemed to truly be the party of Caelynn and Dean’s dreams, as the couple remarked that it was truly a “magical night.”

Fans can stay tuned for more details on Caelynn and Dean’s upcoming wedding as the two inch closer to officially becoming husband and wife.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.