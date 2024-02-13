Brynn Whitfield wants this RHOBH star to join RHONY Season 15

Brynn Whitfield was one of the breakout stars of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14.

She’s cemented herself as a fan favorite with a bubbly personality, awe-inspiring fashion, and the inane ability to speak candidly in front of the Bravo cameras.

With the most recent season in her rear-view mirror, all eyes are on what happens to the show next.

Erin Lichy has already shut down rumors that the reboot cast would be sharing the screen with the OGs, but if Whitfield has her way, she’d like a veteran from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the cast.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old had quite the response to being asked who she would pick if she could trade a Housewife for one from a different city.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the biggest show in the franchise right now, so it makes sense that her answer would be about that show.

Brynn Whitfield wants Dorit Kemsley on the RHONY cast

Despite having an off-season, the conversation about it isn’t drying up, even if some of the cast members would rather not put in the work to deliver a good show these days.

Whitfield told the outlet that she wants Dorit Kemsley “on our cast.”

We get it: You’re probably wondering why someone would pick Kemsley on a cast that includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais.

While Whitfield doesn’t mention Kemsley’s contributions to the current season of the series, she does point out her impeccable fashion sense.

Kemsley goes above and beyond with her outfits, and the newest RHONY star believes it would be kicked up a couple of notches if the West Coast housewife made her way to the rebooted series.

“Barbie moments looking out into the New York skyline” is what Whitfield wants for Kemsley on RHONY if the opportunity ever presents itself.

Dorit Kemsley may be out of a job very soon

Truthfully, we could envision a cameo happening, but Kemsley will probably be desperate for any reality TV work if RHOBH producers give the show the shake-up it desperately needs.

At one point, Kemsley was a top-tier housewife, delivering memorable moments, looks, and commentary in confessionals that would make us laugh.

Nowadays, she’s giving friend of the housewives, with no way back to being a leading cast member.

RHONY Season 15 is on hiatus

As for RHONY, there’s truly no telling what’s happening with that one.

The rebooted season had a mixed response from fans, but it wasn’t as bad as many expected.

The idea of merging the legacy and new cast wouldn’t work, but there’s a good chance Bravo will keep the cast intact for one more season.

There were some awkward moments last season as the women got accustomed to being in front of the cameras.

If we had to guess, Jenna Lyons will leave of her own volition and one new cast member will be brought in.

If there are any appearances from the previous cast, they need to be guests and nothing more.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo. It is expected to return in late 2024 or early 2025.