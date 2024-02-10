RHONY could use an assist from the OGs, but not as full-time cast members

When Bravo announced it would be rebooting The Real Housewives of New York City with a brand-new cast for Season 14, there were plenty of skeptics.

More than the other shows in the never-ending Real Housewives franchise, the New York ladies had the most iconic moments.

Fans tuned in in their droves to watch the women get wasted, argue, and do the same thing the next day.

After 13 seasons, it got exhausting, so change was necessary to keep the show alive. The ratings were diving when Bravo made the call, so many fans were tired of that behavior.

Despite the relative success of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, it’s hard not to think about what the dynamic would be like if some OG stars were thrown into the mix.

Something tells us Sonja Morgan and Brynn Whitfield would be a match made in reality TV heaven.

The Real Housewives of New York City could be bringing back legacy cast members

Recent rumors suggest that producers could be gearing up to merge the two casts for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15, which must give hope to the fans wanting to spend more time with their OGs.

If I’m being honest, I never thought I’d agree with Erin Lichy, but she framed it best when she said that merging the casts would essentially make the show about two very different groups battling.

That would be exhausting for viewers and put the new cast at an immediate disadvantage because fans watched the other cast for over a decade.

The only way for this to work is to re-introduce select cast members with ties to the group as guests because, any way you look at it, people like Morgan and Luann de Lesseps will eat up every scene they’re a part of.

The new and old cast on RHUGT sounds like a better plan

If the series wants four legacy and four new cast members together, it should be for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

At least with that show, they’d only be together for a week, and we could witness them slowly getting comfortable with one another, and we’re sure there’d be a healthy dose of drama thrown in for good measure.

The guest route is the best foot forward here because it will allow the newer cast members to film with the legacy cast without the worry that they’ll target them to get them off the show.

There’s also the Dorinda Medley of it all. Medley has one of the most complicated personalities to grace the small screen. Could you imagine the fireworks if she spent one night with the new cast?

It would be something else, but as a full-fledged housewife, it’s hard to imagine her not making it her mission to take the new cast down.

It wouldn’t be fair to bring the old cast back full-time

Simply put, bringing the former cast back as anything other than guests would be unfair because it would completely ruin the new energy and dynamic coming from the most recent season.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Legacy also highlighted that OGs are never going to change, and hey, if they’re not open to change, how would they be expected to “make it nice” with the new cast?

The series would benefit from appearances from the former cast, but we should draw the line at that. Anything more would be admitting defeat that rebooting didn’t work out.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.