Bryan Redmond video: What did Brandi Redmond’s husband do in Las Vegas?

Brandi Redmond addressed Bryan’s Las Vegas video at the RHOD reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

During The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion, Brandi Redmond was asked to address the video circulating that depicted her husband, Bryan Redmond, seemingly with another woman.

This had been a topic of conversation since the video surfaced, and initially, Brandi and Bryan weren’t going to comment on anything. But, given the show was airing and her friends were doing press for the show, it was bound to come up.

What was Bryan Redmond doing in the video?

In the video, Bryan Redmond appeared to be kissing a woman who was not his wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brandi Redmond explained that the video was captured in Las Vegas when he celebrated a joint bachelor and bachelorette party. It was 2018 when it happened, but she didn’t specify whether she was aware of her husband’s behavior ahead of the video being released.

The impact of Bryan Redmond’s poor choice not only affected Brandi, but it also impacted relationships the couple had with The Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars. Stephanie Hollman, Brandi’s best friend, was visibly upset as Andy Cohen asked questions, and she heard her friend’s response.

When asked how she felt about it, Stephanie revealed that she was very upset and that she hadn’t confronted Bryan about the video.

You can see the video of Bryan Redmond and another woman below.

Where do Bryan and Brandi Redmond stand now?

Based on what was said at The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion, Brandi Redmond is remaining by her husband’s side. It has been a difficult year for the couple, who lost Bryan’s mom in a tragic car accident while their daughter, Brinkley, was also in the car with her.

There was also the surprise pregnancy they found out about only after she wrapped filming RHOD. They announced they were expecting in October with a pumpkin-themed reveal. Brandi caught a lot of flak for the amount she drank while filming and not knowing she was pregnant.

All of that coupled with the drop of this video featuring Bryan with another woman weighed heavily on the couple. And, not only did Brandi and her friends see the video, but her daughter also saw it when it was sent to her private Instagram page by a “fan.”

While speaking to Andy Cohen about where they stand, Brandi Redmond revealed that Bryan stuck by her when she had a lot going on in her life, and she wasn’t going to walk away when he needed her the most. So, it looks like the couple remains together as they raise their four children.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus.