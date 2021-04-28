The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion kicks off next week — Here’s what to expect

Stephanie, Tiffany, and Kary all have things to sort out at the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas is officially over and the two-part reunion is set to begin next week.

It was an intense journey for many of the women who showcase their lives on the Bravo show. From Brandi Redmond’s racist video being a hot topic of conversation to Kary Brittingham’s alleged bullying of her castmates, nothing is off-limits for the reunion.

D’Andra Simmons made some progress in her personal life, but all around her, friendships crumbled. She brought Dr. Tiffany Moon into the group, and for her first reunion, she came prepared.

Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott appeared to have an easier season than their co-stars, but they came ready to talk about their feelings as well.

Who wasn’t present at the RHOD reunion taping?

Two of the six women were not present in the studio with Andy Cohen. Both Brandi Redmond and Kary Brittingham were video chatting with their castmates.

Following the filming of Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the reunion was taped earlier this month. Unfortunately, Kary tested positive for COVID-19 and could not participate in the in-person taping. Brandi, who flew with Kary to New York City for the taping, was also quarantined because she was in close contact with her castmate.

Even though the two were not present in the studio, Andy Cohen wasn’t going to go easy on them. He dove right into asking the tough questions about their respective marriages. Kary Brittingham looks to be announcing big news as she appears to be crying while answering Andy’s question.

Brandi Redmond, however, didn’t seem amused when Andy asked about that video circulating of her husband with another woman. Both marriages will be put in the hot seat, and what Brandi and Kary say remains to be seen.

What else happens during The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion?

Dr. Tiffany Moon will have the chance to confront Kameron Westcott about the infamous luncheon she hosted and the chicken feet debacle. Viewers may have wondered if the good doctor would be able to keep up with these women, and in the reunion preview, she absolutely takes Kameron to town for the comments she made about her culture.

The subject of D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham’s friendship is also addressed. While the latter doesn’t believe she was acting like a bully, not everyone believes that is the case. D’Andra will spell out how she feels, and it isn’t well-received.

Also, Stephanie Hollman gets into it with D’Andra. There is talk about being a doormat, and when the blonde claps back with the fact that she is a good friend, that shut up her critic fast.

Be sure to tune into the two-part finale and find out where the ladies stand with each other after an intense fifth season.

The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion part one airs Tuesday, May 4, at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.