Brittany Galvin urges fans not to leave 1-star reviews for Peter Izzo’s pizza shop 

Brittany Galvin got more screen time this week on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: ABC

Brittany Galvin went on a date on the water with Peter Izzo. However, the experience wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Peter was one of the newer arrivals to the island this week and got a one-on-one date card.

Peter asked Brittany out on the date, and he appeared more interested in talking about himself and his pizza business than getting to know her.

Brittany wasn’t interested in pursuing Peter further after their uncomfortable day together, and she ended up striking up a romantic connection with Andrew Spencer when she returned from the date.

Peter went on to accuse Brittany of being on the show for clout and exposure.

Brittany shared an amusing response to Peter’s accusations and also made it clear she doesn’t wish for Peter and his business to suffer from public scrutiny.

She told her fans to refrain from giving his pizza shop poor reviews.

Brittany Galvin remains classy after Peter Izzo questions her motives

Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for all their support.

She began her message by writing, “Currently reading all your tweets and I love you guys so much. You have no idea.”

On a more serious note, Brittany encouraged her fans not to be mean, writing, “But all jokes aside please don’t leave 1 star reviews for his shop! That is how someone makes a living and is so mean.”

Pic credit: @lilgalvin/Instagram

Peter’s off-putting behavior previously led to him receiving bad reviews after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 18.

During the Men Tell All, a segment was dedicated to reading some of the low reviews for Peter’s pizza business, and it was clear the reviews were influenced by his time on The Bachelorette.

Brittany Galvin addresses Peter Izzo’s accusations with humorous video

While Brittany was kind enough to remind fans not to be mean to Peter, she still had fun making jokes about her experience with him and his harsh accusations.

Brittany took to TikTok and shared an amusing video where she appeared to walk into a Papa John’s pizza shop and wave only for audio to immediately state, “You’re a clout-chaser, instigator, see you later, alligator.”

Upon hearing the audio, Brittany’s face fell, and she began to walk out of frame.

Brittany captioned the humorous post, “Guess im getting take out.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.