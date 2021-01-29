Brittany Galvin addresses escort comments on The Bachelor in a lengthy statement

Brittany from The Bachelor is speaking out about the escort comment. The Bachelor Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin joined the show this week when ABC producers decided to introduce five new women.

The five women were always meant to be introduced to the show, because Matt James had a record amount of women apply to meet with him.

During the first night, Matt met 32 women, which is already a record. Now, after three episodes, Matt added four of the five women he met.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And one of those women is Brittany.

On the show, Anna realized that she knew of Brittany from Chicago and it didn’t take her long to start spreading rumors.

She revealed that she had heard that Brittany was an escort and had exchanged sex for money.

While Brittany denied it on the show, she’s now speaking out about it.

Read More Hannah Ann still considers Kelley Flanagan a friend even though Kelley is now dating Peter Weber

The Bachelor star Brittany Galvin denies being an escort

On Instagram, Brittany issued a lengthy statement about what happened on the show.

It took a few days for Brittany to gather her thoughts before sharing the post.

“It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world,” she questioned. “Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others. Jealously and hate really have come out when others are doing better in life but why? Focus on yourself and if you’re not happy with where you’re at then work on yourself,” she wrote in response to comments made by Anna on The Bachelor.

“Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Being labeled as an escort is a tough label to shake, but Brittany is being vocal about how this is affecting her.

The Bachelor is plagued with drama this season

The Bachelor is already plagued with rumors and drama this season. Sarah Trott was recently accused of having a boyfriend before, during, and after filming. She denied that this was the case.

Then, Victoria was labeled a bully, only to be body-shamed online by one of Matt’s friends.

Then, ABC decided to add more women to the mix. ABC Executive Rob Mills defended their decision to add more women, saying that all of the women deserved a chance to meet Matt as the main goal is for Matt to find a future wife – whoever that may be.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.