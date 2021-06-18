Brittany Cartwright dishes on if she misses filming and where she stands with her former co-stars. Pic credit: Bravo

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will see a massive shakeup in terms of casting, and it’s going to be missing several familiar faces.

Two of those faces are Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor. The pair announced late last year that they wouldn’t be returning to the show when it began shooting for Season 9.

There was plenty of drama to go around at the time, much of that being the rumors that Brittany and Jax were let go because of racist remarks made by Jax in the past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the couple has worked to move past the drama and focus on the ventures ahead of them — including their new journey into parenthood.

During a recent Q&A, Brittany shared the bittersweet truth about leaving the show and shared where she stands with the other ladies now.

Brittany dishes on if she misses filming

Brittany joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 4, and Jax was a member of the OG cast all the way back in the show’s first season. So leaving the show means the couple has left behind a massive part of their pasts.

And with Season 9 now filming, Brittany answered a follower question about whether or not she missed filming.

According to the new mom, she does miss aspects of it.

“Sometimes I do miss it,” she admitted. ”I miss it the most whenever I see, like, pictures of all my friends together and, like, I’m not there with them. Because normally I would be.”

But Brittany shares that it’s not all sad news, because she still gets quality time with her friends.

“So, seeing stuff like that is hard. But, you know, we still get to hang out on the weekends and stuff so it’s fine,” she said.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Speaking of quality time, another fan asked Brittany if parenthood has led to a closer bond with the other ladies who’ve recently had babies.

“Have u, Lala [Kent], Scheana [Shay], and Stassi [Schroeder] all gotten closer since you have all had babies?” they asked.

“Oh, I definitely think we’ve gotten closer. We get to experience this wonderful thing together called motherhood. And we’re there for each other for any questions or advice,” Brittany said.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

But that’s not the best part, according to Brittany. She admitted that it’s “amazing to go through this with your best friends,” and she’s looking forward to watching the babies grow up together and hopefully become best friends too.

Brittany reveals if she and Jax plan to stay in California

With their family growing, fans are naturally curious about if the couple plans on having more children and if they will stay in California.

Brittany had previously talked about wanting more children. She elaborated on another follower question revealing that she would like three children, while Jax is only hoping for two.

“Whenever I was in the hospital giving birth to Cruz, Jax was like, ‘Okay, let’s have another baby. I’m ready.’ So who knows what’ll happen down the road,” she shared.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

As for whether or not they plan to stay in California, Brittany dished that they’re leaning towards leaving — eventually.

“California has been amazing for me. I’ve got to do so many things that I never dreamed in a million years I would get to do,” Brittany said. “But, I think we would love to have Cruz and our other babies someday grow up around our families. Whether that’s in Kentucky or Florida, just somewhere closer and down the road.”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

But for the time being, Brittany says her and Jax are enjoying their time and they “just love being parents.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.