90 Day Fiance star Brittany Bank suggested that she might be polyamorous on her social media.

She addressed her sexuality in her Instagram story.

“I think I’d be happiest in a polyamorous relationship,” Brittany declared.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I need a beautiful girlfriend to help me beat my bf up,” she continued. “Bae WYA.”

While it’s possible that she was joking, it is a bold statement to make on social media.

By posting it, she has shown that the thought has crossed her mind. Only time will tell whether she acts on those thoughts or not.

Brittany’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Brittany dated Jordan native Yazan Abo Horira on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The two met through their sisters who lived in the same apartment building.

Read More Angela Deem partnered with Boom Bod: 90 Day Fiance star clearly enjoys Photoshop too

She intended to move in with him in Jordan but ended up moving back to the United States.

Brittany and Yazan’s relationship was rife with controversy.

Brittany was still married to her estranged husband who left her and refused to cooperate in a proper divorce. While it appeared that Yazan didn’t know about the marriage, Brittany later claimed that he knew all along.

Additionally, the couple suffered from extreme culture clashes. Brittany liked to drink and dress in American clothing. However, in Yazan’s culture, drinking is frowned upon and women are expected to cover up.

Yazan was kicked out of his home and fired from his job after he attempted to defend Brittany’s behavior. However, she claims that he has also exaggerated his strict cultural outlook for the TV show.

Currently, on 90 Day Fiance, the two are trying to make their relationship work.

Are they still together?

It appears that Brittany and Yazan are no longer together. Brittany’s social media is mostly devoid of Yazan.

She also talked about dating him in the past tense while discussing it with ET earlier this month. She explained that she felt pressured to stay in the relationship after all he sacrificed for her.

“I felt very stuck and I felt like, very, the world was kind of crashing down around me because I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.