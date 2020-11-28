Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Web Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Brittany Banks polyamorous? 90 Day Fiance star says she wants a boyfriend and a girlfriend


By
Brittany Banks films for 90 Day Fiance.
Brittany Banks starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Brittany Bank suggested that she might be polyamorous on her social media.

She addressed her sexuality in her Instagram story.

“I think I’d be happiest in a polyamorous relationship,” Brittany declared.

“I need a beautiful girlfriend to help me beat my bf up,” she continued. “Bae WYA.”

While it’s possible that she was joking, it is a bold statement to make on social media.

By posting it, she has shown that the thought has crossed her mind. Only time will tell whether she acts on those thoughts or not.

Brittany Banks posts about polyamory on her Instagram story.
Brittany Banks posted about polyamory on her Instagram story. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Brittany’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Brittany dated Jordan native Yazan Abo Horira on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The two met through their sisters who lived in the same apartment building.

She intended to move in with him in Jordan but ended up moving back to the United States.

Brittany and Yazan’s relationship was rife with controversy.

Brittany was still married to her estranged husband who left her and refused to cooperate in a proper divorce. While it appeared that Yazan didn’t know about the marriage, Brittany later claimed that he knew all along.

Additionally, the couple suffered from extreme culture clashes. Brittany liked to drink and dress in American clothing. However, in Yazan’s culture, drinking is frowned upon and women are expected to cover up.

Yazan was kicked out of his home and fired from his job after he attempted to defend Brittany’s behavior. However, she claims that he has also exaggerated his strict cultural outlook for the TV show.

Currently, on 90 Day Fiance, the two are trying to make their relationship work.

Are they still together?

It appears that Brittany and Yazan are no longer together. Brittany’s social media is mostly devoid of Yazan.

She also talked about dating him in the past tense while discussing it with ET earlier this month. She explained that she felt pressured to stay in the relationship after all he sacrificed for her.

“I felt very stuck and I felt like, very, the world was kind of crashing down around me because I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me,” she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Natalie Hunter
Natalie Hunter
Natalie Hunter has a passion for all things entertainment from the latest Oscar-winning movies to reality TV trash. In addition to Monsters and Critics, she... read more
Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments