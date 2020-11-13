Are Brittany and Yazan from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way still together or did they break up?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany and her boyfriend Yazan’s relationship is on the rocks after the couple had a heated argument. With their cultural differences and Brittany’s seeming unwillingness to adapt to her boyfriend’s culture, 90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if they are still together.

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan goes to the airport to pick up Brittany despite their argument before she flew over to Jordan. The American had already decided not to see him and have a girl’s trip instead.

She missed left the airport without seeing Yazan and he is convinced she does not care about him. After Yazan showed Brittany that he had been in a car accident, she was unconcerned and told him that it was his fault.

Brittany’s friend shows concern for Yazan as Brittany claims that she had her guard up but still loves him. After the American reality TV star and her friend walk through a market in Jordan, Brittany is called a “sin” as many locals stare at her revealing outfit while her friend chooses to dress more conservatively.

Brittany gets drunk before meeting Yazan

Brittany’s friend convinces her to meet up with her boyfriend Yazan after the two go for drinks in a bar. Her friend tries to convince her to stop drinking but the 26-year-old continues to drink defiantly.

After the couple text, Yazan agrees to pick her up. Brittany has acknowledged that Yazan does not like it when she is drunk, so it appears sparks may fly when they meet up in Jordan.

Are they still together?

The 90 Day Fiance couple does not have any photos together on Instagram and it appears that they have split up.

Brittany has been heavily criticized by the 90 Day Fiance fans for not taking the relationship seriously. The American 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star seemed unbothered by the sacrifices the Jordan native made for their relationship to work.

Yazan was kicked out of his home and fired from his job after he continued to defend his relationship with Brittany. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittany seemingly talks about her relationship with Yazan in the past tense as she claims she felt pressured to stay with him.

“I felt very stuck and I felt like, very, the world was kind of crashing down around me because I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me.”

It is unclear what led to their final break up but it appears that Yazan and Brittany are no longer in a relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.