Brittany Banks plastic surgery: 90 Day Fiance star reveals how she got her curvy body

Brittany Banks is making waves on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and the 24-year-old is turning heads on social media as well.

Before joining the cast of the popular TLC spinoff, Brittany was known for posting scantily clad photos on social media.

Now that she’s packed up and moved to the conservative country of Jordan, the up-and-coming rapper will have to dress more conservatively.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But judging by her latest set of photos it doesn’t seem as if she’s ready to do that just yet.

Brittany talks plastic surgery

Brittany Banks recently showed off her cinched waist in a sexy outfit on Instagram and fans wanted to know the secret to getting her killer curves.

Interestingly, the reality TV star had no problem telling her social media fans what she did to achieve her hourglass figure.

In the photo, Brittany is clad in a comfy grey crop top with matching pants.

But it wasn’t her outfit that had fans talking, it was her body!

One person asked how she got her tiny waist and the model had no problem sharing her secret with the world.

You might be surprised by Brittany’s honesty as she admits that she had some help getting her hourglass figure.

Brittany told the curious Instagram follower that her small waist is a result of liposuction, which she had done when she was 18 years old.

She explained that she opted for liposuction because, despite working out, her love handles would not go away.

The TLC alum does not regret her decision saying she’s “been happy ever since.”

Brittany says liposuction is not that expensive

Brittany also noted in her response that despite what people may think, liposuction is not that expensive. She told the fan “you may be able to finance it too.”

Many followers appreciated her transparency, but as you can imagine, her response also elicited negativity.

Some spewed judgement on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star saying she was encouraging the person to do surgery without any qualifications to do so.

However, the follower who asked the question in the first place quickly defended the Florida native for her honesty.

She wrote, “She was nice enough to be honest about getting such a tiny waist. Please don’t be mean to her. I appreciated her telling me that. I am a grown women and will find a great dr. If I decide to do it. Let’s all be nice to eachother! ❤️❤️❤️ peace and Love.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.