Brittany Banks’ dad Greg lashes out at Yazan, calling him a ‘cheater’ and a ‘useless man’ in wild rant

It seems that Brittany Banks’ father, Greg, is just as outspoken and opinionated as his daughter.

It can be argued that the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was one of the franchise’s most dramatic, and part of that was thanks to Brittany’s relationship with Yazan.

From the beginning, the couple butted heads on everything from the notion of marriage to their deep cultural differences.

And now, it seems that Brittany’s father has a thing or two to tell Yazan. He recently took to his Instagram stories with wild claims about Brittany and Yazan’s relationship.

Greg says he paid for Brittany’s flights to Jordan, Yazan never paid him back

Fans were introduced to Greg prior to Brittany up and moving to Jordan to continue her relationship with Yazan.

At the time, Greg seemed calm and down to earth. And although he may not have fully been on board with Brittany’s move, he supported his daughter’s decision.

Well, now that the season has wrapped and the former couple has thrown some shade at one another on social media, Greg is taking full advantage of this opportunity to set the record straight and call Yazan out.

In the now-expired Instagram stories, Greg wrote, “@yazan_abuhurira you owe my family more than 7,000 [dollars] and you say my daughter used you. You asked her to lie about you not knowing she was married to protect you from your grandfather.”

“It was really a scheme to paint her as a liar. You had been trying to get to America since you met my family. Let’s start telling the truth. I paid for her flights because you promised to but instead spent the money drinking and partying with your boyfriend Muhammad. And you promised to pay me back and never have done so,” he continued.

Greg claims Yazan cheated on Brittany and was violent

The accusations just keep rolling.

Greg then states that despite how Yazan has treated Brittany, she has never revealed the truth.

“Yazan I find it comical you have nothing good to say about my daughter when you cheated on her constantly. She has never said a word. You have stolen money from her she has never said a word. You have been violent toward her and she has not said a word. She has loved you even to protect you now” Greg wrote.

“But I don’t owe you any loyalty and you don’t deserve any from Brittany. you are a useless man and have been since I met you. That’s why I did not approve of you in the end.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.