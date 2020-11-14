Britni Thornton throws shade at Da’Vonne Rogers over another Challenge star

The Challenge has featured plenty of drama over the years, and many times it continues or erupts after the show. Sometimes it comes out through social media, so fans see it playing out online.

That’s the case with a recent social media post featuring two Challenge stars posing together as a couple.

It brought Britni Thornton, also formerly of MTV’s competition show, into the comments to give her opinion, which doesn’t appear to be a high one for Da’Vonne Rogers.

On the flip side, Da’Vonne has plenty of fans, many of whom came rushing to her defense with comments of all sorts.

Britni comments on IG post, disses Da’Vonne?

Former Real World and The Challenge star Nehemiah Clark posted a photo on his Instagram page that showed him and recent Big Brother 22 competitor Da’Vonne Rogers together.

“Two serious questions: 1) Do we make a good couple ? 2) What would our couple name be??? And go!!!!!!” Nehemiah wrote in his caption, leaving it open to the fans.

It brought in fan feedback, but also a comment from former Are You The One? 3 star and Challenge competitor Britni Thornton.

“No. Walk away from that one, babe your energy is too pure and good,” Britni commented with a black heart emoji.

The comment may have surprised some fans and seemed to upset those who are Da’Vonne supporters. She was a competitor on CBS’ Big Brother 22, which just wrapped up. Da’Vonne won America’s Favorite Houseguest, which is an award determined by fan voting. That also brought her $25,000 in prize money.

As of this writing, over 90 replies were showing up in response to Britni’s IG comment.

“@mtv_britinicol ok..but she’s America’s favorite houseguest and ur a video vixen… the joke writes itself,” one fan replied to Britni’s comment on the above IG post.

“@mtv_britinicol this post had absolutely nothing to do with you and you’re talking on energy,” another comment said.

“@mtv_britinicol this is why ur never getting a call back,” said another comment, referring to her not being on The Challenge.

No love lost between Britni, Da’Vonne?

As mentioned, Britni Thornton originally appeared on Are You The One? 3 before making her first appearance on MTV’s competition series on the Dirty Thirty season. She also competed on Vendettas.

However, both Britni and Da’Vonne appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning. Britni teamed up with her former AYTO? 3 flame, Chuck Mowery. Da’Vonne, originally on Big Brother 17, was partnered with Jozea Flores (Big Brother 18).

That season involved the Redemption House, where eliminated pairs were sent and had a chance to win their way back into the game at a later point. Both Da’Vonne and Britni were sent there with their male partners after the opening challenge. Throughout the season, Da’Vonne and Jozea got sent to RH three times before getting eliminated. Britni and Chuck were at RH just once before being eliminated.

Da’Vonne was involved in an argument with castmate Shane Landrum during that season and quickly made it known that she would not hold back her opinions, even as a rookie.

Britni Thornton hasn’t returned to compete on The Challenge since her appearance on Final Reckoning.

Da’Vonne returned to do The Challenge: War of the Worlds, but fans haven’t seen her on the show since then. However, she recently completed that Big Brother All-Stars season.

Nehemiah Clark debuted on The Duel and then was a winner on Gauntlet III. He also competed on The Duel II and Rivals. While he hasn’t returned to the MTV show since then, there’s some possibility he could show up on Mark Long’s Challenge OG series, which is in the works.

One has to think it could make for interesting TV to bring Da’Vonne and Britni onto a future installment of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.