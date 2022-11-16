Britini D’Angelo takes Twitter page private, pursues legal action over ‘false allegations’ against her

Big Brother 23 houseguest Britini D’Angelo has a large social media following. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 23 alum Britini D’Angelo protected her Twitter page and took it private on Tuesday — after posting a response to what she claims are “false allegations” against her.

The move came after several videos were posted on TikTok earlier in the day, leveling accusations against her related to a criminal rape and sexual assault case currently being faced by her brother, attorney Nicholas D’Angelo.

According to the Niagara-Gazette, the lawyer is facing an 11-count indictment which — if he is found guilty — could see him face a potential prison term of 35 years. He rigorously denies all the charges against him, with the case currently set to go to trial in September 2023.

The TikTok videos were posted by user @nomoresilence91, who claimed that she is one of Nicholas’s alleged victims. One of the clips had been viewed nearly 80,000 times at the time of writing.

As well as discussing Nicholas’s case, several of the videos include allegations against Britini and her parents, including that they laughed in the courtroom while Nicholas was there to address the charges against him — a claim Britini says is “completely untrue”.

The videos led to a barrage of negative comments being left on Britini’s social media pages by other users.

Response from Britini D’Angelo on Twitter

“Today, I woke up to false allegations being made publicly about me & my character, ” Britini wrote in her social media response, which was posted on both Twitter and Instagram.

“The allegations that have been made against me are completely untrue and never occurred. I am taking legal action. I am the individual you know me to be, and I want to make it clear that I am taking the time I need to legally handle these false allegations.”

Her post on Instagram had the comments turned off, and all her other Instagram posts had the comments limited.

She posted the same response on Twitter, with her page also being made private.

Britini D’Angelo’s Twitter account after it was made private. Pic credit: @britinidangelo/Twitter

Britini D’Angelo participated in the Big Brother 23 season during Summer 2021. In the future, Britini also hopes to compete on other reality competition shows.

Big Brother 25 airs during Summer 2023 on CBS.