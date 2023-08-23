Brielle Biermann sued by American Express for over $12,000 in unpaid credit card bills

The Biermann family has been in a financial crisis for quite some time, and now it’s Brielle Biermann who’s in hot water.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter is being sued by American Express — allegedly for failing to pay the over 12,000 dollars owed on her credit card bill.

The Biermann’s are drowning in debt, as Kim and her husband Kroy reportedly owe over one million dollars in taxes, with interest and penalties.

The on/off-again couple also allegedly owes the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes dating back to 2018.

Last month Kim started to sell off some of her pricey shoes and bags, as well as some items belonging to Brielle, on social media to get some quick cash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim posted photos of the brand-new and barely used Chanel, Alexander Wang, and Louis Vuitton items along with her discounted cost, but it’s unclear how much she made from the sale.

However, Brielle might need to sell a few more of her designer items to help cover the hefty cost of her credit card bill.

Brielle Biermann owes over $12,000 in credit card bills to American Express

Brielle is the latest one in the Biermann clan to land in financial trouble, according to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ.

American Express is ready to face off with Brielle in court for failing the pay the $12,870.25 in outstanding balance for her Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card.

The claim is that the 26-year-old has been negligent in forking over the monthly minimum payments on her card, and the balance has been adding up. AmEx has been trying to get Brielle to pay up, but she has not been cooperative.

Due to that, the company is taking her to court and they are now seeking the full balance plus court fees.

Meanwhile, a representative for Brielle spoke with the media outlet and stated that the bill will be paid in full on Wednesday.

Video resurfaces of Brielle bragging about having ‘a lot’ of money in her bank account

After news of Brielle’s legal woes came to light a video also resurfaced of her bragging about having money in her bank account.

The clip showed Brielle doing an interview on the street with a TikTok user who asked, “How much money is in your bank account?”

“A lot,” she responded. “Do I look like I don’t have figures in my bank account?”

When the guys asked about the source of her money, she told him, “I own four companies and was on TV for like ten years.”

Well, Brielle needs to grab a few thousand dollars from that hefty bank account right now, but that shouldn’t be a problem, right?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.