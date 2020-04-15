Bride & Prejudice exclusive: Kee Kee & Kareem tell Marvaline they’re getting married in a week

Kee Kee and Kareem are in love, but they have one obstacle to overcome before heading to the altar. Their whole reason for appearing on this season of Bride & Prejudice was so they could win over her mom Marveline.

It’s been a tough road for Kee Kee and Kareem but with just one week left in their program, they feel like it’s time to go ahead and make the biggest commitment of their lives.

Did Kareem fight hard enough for Kee Kee?

Despite his refusal to take a lie detector test, Kareem has been trying hard to convince Marveline that he’s the right man for her daughter.

He claims that his unwillingness to participate when Kee Kee’s mom hired a polygraph expert is because he’s not a criminal and doesn’t want to be treated like one.

And after watching his dad go to prison, he told both the expert and Marveline that he’s a good guy and wants to be treated like one.

But Kareem isn’t without his faults, and he’s been called out by more than just Marveline. Both Willi’s dad and Pastor Cal also put Kareem on blast, telling him it’s time to grow up.

If he wants to have a good relationship with Marveline, he needs to drive over to her and prove himself.

Kareem and Kee Kee sit down with Marveline

In the latest Bride & Prejudice exclusive sneak peek, Kareem and Kee Kee sit Marveline down and tease her with some big news.

“We have some big news,” Kareem says. “The biggest news of our life.”

Right off the bat, Kee Kee tells her mom that she’s not pregnant. That’s when Marveline insists that they just come out and tell her what is going on.

Then Kareem tries to explain to his future mother-in-law that the reason they came on Bride & Prejudice was so that he could get to know her and to show her how much he loves her daughter and wants to spend his life with her.

“I want us to be a big happy family,” Kareem told Marveline.

“Family is everything,” Marveline says, cutting him off.

The entire reason for the meeting is so that Kee Kee and Kareem can tell Marveline that they are planning to get married right away, and they want her approval.

Does Marveline give it, though? Be sure to watch the Bride & Prejudice preview above and tune in tonight.

Bride & Prejudice airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.