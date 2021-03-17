Bri Springs was cut out of The Bachelor finale – and viewers were furious about it

Bri Springs was cut out of the Bachelor finale. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Bri Springs didn’t get a chance to speak her mind after this season came to an end.

Actually – she did. But she didn’t get a chance to speak out on national television, because she was cut out by The Bachelor’s executive producers.

As it turns out, she did go to the After The Final Rose special, but producers chose to focus on the scandal and breakup between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell instead of airing her segment with Matt.

Fans noticed that only Michelle got a chance to confront Matt and they were not happy about it.

Bri Springs was a hot topic on social media

It didn’t take long for people to share their thoughts on social media and it was clear that people wanted justice for Bri.

She didn’t have a chance to share her thoughts about her Bachelor journey on the Women Tell All because she was still on the show, and then she was cut out of the After The Final Rose special.

Justice for Queen Bri. No ATFR appearance and Katie gets picked over her for this double bachelorette nonsense #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x88FvJAOPV — M👸🏾 (@M3LANINaire) March 16, 2021

Fans were also upset that Bri wasn’t chosen for the next season of The Bachelorette. On Monday, it was revealed that Katie Thurston and Michelle Young would be the next two Bachelorette stars.

Bri confirmed on Nick’s podcast that she was at ATFR and got edited out. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DnHgYKIscK — M (@lRlSPATTON) March 16, 2021

Fans were particularly upset that Bri had filmed the After The Final Rose but had been cut out. Producers also did this to Heather Martin for the Women Tell All special.

So they're just going to act like Bri was never there…I know she would've UPSTAGED EVERYONE THERE!



I blame Rachael and Chris😒#TheBachelor #ATFR pic.twitter.com/vlwD7i7SRl — Maggie⛅️ (@eatsleepkdramas) March 16, 2021

Who else feels personally victimized by Bri not getting a Women Tell All or ATFR? #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose pic.twitter.com/qNNZnHj9Ty — Medium Rare (@canyoumutepls) March 16, 2021

Fans also learned that a conversation had taken place between Michelle and Rachael on After The Final Rose, but that conversation wasn’t shared either.

Would have loved to see this conversation between Rachael and Michelle on After The Final Rose. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hcGv99PGpj — allison (@allisonpiwo) March 16, 2021

Bri Springs may want to move on from The Bachelor franchise

As for Bri, she appears ready to move on with her life. Even though she didn’t get a chance to speak out on the After The Final Rose special, she has been sending signals on her Instagram account.

She shared a post around the time the finale aired, revealing that she felt defeated after returning home from filming. On the show, she revealed she had to give up her job to go on the show, and now she had to start over – with a broken heart.

Plus, Bri decided to send a clear message to the Bachelor franchise. Bri unfollowed Matt on Instagram along with Bachelor-related Instagram accounts, hinting she was done with the franchise.

She did this in silence, so we don’t know if this had anything to do with Matt or is related to the changes that the franchise is currently going through with Rachael’s photos, and Taylor Nolan’s controversial tweets.

