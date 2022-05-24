Bri Springs rocks natural curls in New York 

Bri Springs hits the city with natural curls. Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Bri Springs recently put her natural beauty on display in her latest post.

The Bachelor Season 26 star was in Brooklyn, New York, and decided to let her gorgeous curls loose despite typically rocking a more pin-straight look.

Bri’s outfit, hair, and shoes had her fellow Bachelor Nation stars raving.

Bri Springs shows off natural hair texture

Bri Springs took to Instagram to share a photo from her time in Brooklyn.

The Bachelor Nation beauty posed with a wine glass as she flashed her pearly whites.

Bri wore a strapless green dress with a tan coat hanging off her arms.

Adding a pop of color, Bri completed the look with bright pink shoes as she posed in front of greenery.

For her hair, Bri let her natural curls lose as she wore her hair down.

Bri captioned the post, “Favorite hour.”

Bachelor Nation praises Bri Spring’s beauty

Many Bachelor Nation stars flocked to the comments to praise Bri’s stylish look.

Bri’s The Bachelor Season 25 costar Chelsea Vaughn referenced characters from Nickelodeon show Fairly Oddparents, suggesting the pink and green in Bri’s outfit resembled Cosmo and Wanda.

Chelsea wrote, “It’s giving Cosmo and Wanda and I love it.”

Bri replied, “I love Cosmo and Wanda moment.”

Bachelor Nation star Victoria Fuller, whose rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, commented, “the cutest ever.”

Bri’s boyfriend also loved Bri’s photo and commented “Luscious” with a caterpillar emoji.

The Bachelor Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell complimented Bri’s pink eye-makeup, “It’s the eyeshadow matching the shoes for me.”

Bri appreciated Rachael’s comment and replied, “you noticed.”

Notorious Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Pieper James commented, “golden girl” with two heart-eyed emojis.

Other comments included “ur hair,” “beauty,” “love the shoes,” and “bri you look so gorgeous wow. this photo is everything.”

Bri shared another breathtaking post on her Instagram page as she enjoyed the shore of a picturesque beach.

Similar to her Brooklyn photo, Bri wore a green dress as she walked barefoot on the sand of the gorgeous beach.

Bri captioned the post, “Somebody pinch me.”

Bri’s beach day resembled the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise; however, Bri is off the market and in a serious relationship, so she won’t be making an appearance on the island. It remains to be seen who will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.