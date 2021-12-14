Bri Springs goes public with new significant other — Here’s what we know about him

Bri Spings reveals her new relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Bri Spring’s new man is a catch!

Bri Springs was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor where she made it to the final three before being sent home.

The Bachelor fans have since been curious about where Bri’s love life would take her next. There were even rumors she was dating notorious The Bachelorette Season 17 star Greg Grippo a while back.

However, those rumors ended up being false and Bri seemed to be laying low when it came to publicly addressing her dating life.

Now, it seems Bri has found a great guy and, based on her latest photos, she’s ready to go public with him.

Bri Springs shares photos with new man Aramide Olaniyan

Bri Springs shared photos from a fun-filled event in New York City and looked gorgeous in a black low-cut crop top and matching skirt. Bri paired the trendy outfit with a stylish neon orange purse.

Bri posted a series of photos from the event, including polaroids and cute pics with friends, but it’s the first and last pic that caught some attention as it appears to show off Bri’s significant other, Aramide.

In the first photo, Aramide puts his hand around Bri as they sit at a table and put up hand signs while smiling. In the last photo, Aramide again wraps his arms around Bri while she holds a drink in one hand and a camera in the other.

The pair certainly make an attractive couple and plenty of friends and followers commented under the post to gush over Bri revealing her relationship. Aramide also commented under the post with kissing emojis.

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Who is Aramide Olaniyan?

Bri appears to have found herself a man that is the whole package. While Aramide seems to be more private and doesn’t post much on Instagram, what he does show is quite impressive.

Aramide is very fit and athletic and played football at UCLA. He graduated from UCLA as well.

Aramide is also well-traveled and has been to New York, London, Sydney, and Barcelona to name a few. Interestingly, he and Bri Springs took a trip to Spain together.

A recent accomplishment for Aramide is that he was recently accepted into Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Here’s to wishing the best for Bri and Aramide going forward.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3rd at 8/7c on ABC.