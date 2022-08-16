Brendan Morais writes sweet message to girlfriend Pieper James on her birthday

Brendan Morais wishes his girlfriend Pieper James a happy birthday. Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

Brendan Morais shared a sweet sentiment for his girlfriend Pieper James’ birthday.

Both Brendan and Pieper caused quite the controversy during Week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

It was revealed that the twosome hung out before the show was filmed and were hoping to see where things could go while on BIP together.

In fact, Brendan was accused of just keeping fellow alum, Natasha Parker, until Pieper got there.

When Pieper got to the beach, the duo tried their hand at the relationship, despite the drama that surrounded them in Mexico.

While the show aired a few months later, however, they ended up calling it quits. But ultimately, the duo couldn’t stay apart and got back together shortly after the breakup.

Now as the new season of Bachelor in Paradise has wrapped up filming and is about one and half months away from airing, the two seem happier than ever.

Brendan recently shared a collection of photos and videos on his Instagram to celebrate Pieper’s 25th birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brendan Morais reveals how much Pieper James means to him

As Brendan posted a montage of photos and videos of Pieper and of him together, fans could feel the love radiating from the sentiment.

Brendan captioned it all by saying, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person in the world [birthday cake, balloon, and celebratory emojis].”

He went on to write, “Pieper I am blown away everyday by your intelligence, creativity and compassion. It has been such a joy experiencing life together. You are my traveling buddy, my workout partner, my favorite chef but most importantly my best friend. I hope 25 brings you all of the incredible blessings you deserve! I love you @pieper_james.”

Pieper James and other Bachelor Nation fans react to the sweet message

Pieper James was the very first person to comment on Brendan’s sincere message to her as she responded, “awwww thank you bagel I love you a million times over [two red hearts] (ps that popcorn video is hilarious).”

Others also commented on Pieper’s birthday post as they stated, along with red hearts and fire flame emojis, “Happy birthday now this is #truelove” and “Fave couple ever!!!!”

One viewer declared, “Man the B16 crew locking it down. I need to step my game up! Happy bday Pieper!”

Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

More fans wished Pieper a happy birthday and also showed the couple love with emojis and words.

While a user claimed, “hottest couple on earth,” two others called Pieper gorgeous and hoped she had an awesome day.

Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

As Pieper celebrates turning another year older, it seems as if she has a great and supportive man beside her going through this thing called life.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.