Braxton Family Values exclusive: Sean wants Michael’s blessing before getting married to Towanda

As their wedding day gets closer, Sean has something that he really needs to do before saying “I do” to Towanda and that is to get Michael’s blessing before they get married.

In this exclusive Braxton Family Values sneak peek, we see the two men get together so he can do just that.

Sean chats it up with Michael before getting to the point

Sean and Michael clearly have an easy relationship, as seen when the Braxton Family Values men get together to discuss Towanda and the wedding.

They make small chat about the coronavirus pandemic and how they are social distancing and trying to stay healthy.

And then, Sean gets to the point. He’s not here to talk about coronavirus, he’s here to talk about his relationship with Towanda and their plans to get married.

Sean started off by telling his soon-to-be father-in-law that he and Towanda were moving to “another space” in their relationship. That piqued Michael’s interest, as he wanted to know what that even meant.

When Sean admitted that he was coming to ask for Michael’s blessing, he shot right back.

“You really don’t want my blessing because if I say no, you’re gonna marry her anyway,” Michael said.

And after Sean admitted that he was “probably right,” Michael welcomed his future son-in-law to the family.

Then, in the confessional, he talked about how much he likes Sean and how he doesn’t really need his blessing. Instead, Michael explained that he just wants Sean to keep Towanda happy. If he can do that, it will make Michael happy too.

But that wasn’t all.

Clearly entertained by the idea that Sean would even stop and ask for his blessing, what he did do was wish him luck. “You’re gonna need it!” Michael quipped.

The Bachelorette party is over and now it’s time to tie the knot

We’ve already seen the controversial bachelorette party play out on recent episodes, as well as the aftermath, as Tamar wasn’t impressed by what went down.

But if you thought the drama was over after Tamar complained about strippers and other ratchet behavior at the bachelorette party, you would be wrong.

Check out the Braxton Family Values exclusive sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see how the latest episode plays out.

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.