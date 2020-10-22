Tamar Braxton calls new Braxton Family Values season’s trailer ‘disgusting’ 

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton called out WEtv for the Season 7 trailer of Braxton Family Values.

The 43-year-old said that the network using her suicide attempt as a storyline for the reality show was “disgusting.”

Braxton Family Values follows the lives of Un-Break My Heart singer Toni Braxton along with her four younger sisters, Traci, Trina, Towanda, and the youngest, Tamar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tamar calls out WEtv

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” Tamar Braxton wrote according to a report from E! News. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”

It’s worth noting that Tamar does appear in the trailer for the upcoming season, which can be seen below. It seems that this upcoming season will include the family’s reaction to her recent suicide attempt.

The reality star attempted to commit suicide on July 16 and was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles by her then-boyfriend, David Adefeso. David called 911 and said that Tamar had consumed alcohol and prescription pills.

The Blast reported that the singer cited the network and her years on reality TV as contributing factors to her suicide attempt.

Tamar also wrote a post addressing her mental health issues and suicide attempt in a lengthy note to fans back in July.

Tamar will be talking more about her suicide attempt

“Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation,” Tamar wrote after her suicide attempt.

Tamar plans to discuss her suicide attempt on the Tamron Hall Show on Oct. 28. “Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week 🔥…at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨,” she posted on Instagram.

If previous seasons of Braxton Family Values are any indication, the next season should be just as dramatic as those before.

Watch the trailer from season 7 below.

Braxton Family Values Season 7 premieres on Thursday, November 5 at 9/8c on WEtv.