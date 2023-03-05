Bravo fans troll Lisa Rinna for ‘little lad’ look

Bravo fans are trolling The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna over her “little lad”-esque look at Paris Fashion Week.

In recent weeks, the former reality star – who announced her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons last month – has been spotted taking in runway shows across the continent in a variety of eye-catching outfits.

Last month, she hit the catwalk at Copenhagen Fashion Week in a revealing black bodysuit and sky-high faux mullet.

A few weeks later, in London, the former soap star rocked a corset with thigh-skimming see-through stockings.

On Saturday, Rinna took to Instagram to show off yet another bold look, which she wore to a Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Paris.

The Melrose Place star wore chunky black boots, metallic purple leggings, and a colorful floral print blazer. Her short hair was also blown out into a shiny brown helmet-like bowl cut.

But Bravo fans weren’t sold on what one described as Rinna’s “little lad” look, taking to social media to share their meanest – and funniest – critiques.

Bravo fan roasts Lisa Rinna’s ‘berries and cream’ look

On a Housewives fan forum on Reddit, Bravo fans compared the look to everyone from the bowl-cut-wearing 12-year-old Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things to Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

Other comments referred to the “berries and cream” meme on TikTok. The joke centers on a Starburst candy commercial from the early 2000s that featured an actor in medieval-boy garb singing the brand’s catchy jingle for its newest flavor: “Berries and cream, berries and cream, I’m a little lad who loves berries and cream.”

“Rinna wishes she were as iconic as little lad,” one commenter wrote.

Pic credit: u/MobilePossession8457/Reddit

Bravo fans slam Lisa Rinna as ‘desperate for attention’ as RHOBH filming resumes

Other comments slammed the look as a “desperate” plea for attention.

One person wrote that Rinna was making “an actual clown” of herself with all the “super out there and desperate for attention outfits” she has worn in recent months.

Pic credit: u/C2ssidy21/Reddit

Another wrote that the Days of Our Lives alum has “no pride” and “will do anything for attention.”

Pic credit: u/soaper410/Reddit

Last month, Rinna announced that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she first joined in 2014, to focus on other ventures.

The star is busy running Rinna Beauty, which focuses on lipsticks and other lip products, and the newly launched Rinna Wines.

Meanwhile, RHOBH recently started filming its upcoming thirteenth season – without one of its most reliably dramatic stars.

Rinna’s former co-star Garcelle Beauvais recently opened up about the new, lighter vibe on set in Rinna’s absence, telling E! News that the franchise “really feels fresh and fun.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.