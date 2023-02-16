Lisa Rinna looked amazing as she showed off her rock-hard abs in a dancing video this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wore a lacy black bra and panties with a pair of cropped white sweatpants, her lacy underwear waistband peeping over the top of her sweats.

The 59-year-old stomped her feet and waved her hands in the air as she danced around her bedroom to Rihanna’s hit S&M.

She pointed at the camera and put on a show for her 3.5 million followers, showing off her toned stomach as she shook her hips in time with the music.

It looks as though Lisa was makeup free for the video, letting the golden-hour sunlight flatter her face and body.

She shared the fun video, showing off her wild personality, and wrote, “Happy @badgalriri day 🏈😉😘,” which told her fans she was getting ready to watch Rihanna’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl last Sunday.

Lisa Rinna takes New York Fashion Week by storm

After her stint at Copenhagen Fashion Week last month, Lisa made an appearance at New York Fashion Week which ended on Wednesday. This time, she didn’t model in any shows herself, preferring to stick to the front row as a guest.

Her standout look was when she attended the Michael Kors show, wearing a black button-down shirt tucked into a tiny black miniskirt. She wore black sandals that laced up her slim legs, a statement gold belt buckle around her waist, and a pair of oversized gold mirrored aviators.

But the icing on the cake was a red wool coat that she wore slung around her shoulders, making sure the bright color got her noticed.

Lisa shared a few posts of her look on social media, including a carousel of her posing at home in her bathroom. She wrote in the caption, “On my way to the @michaelkors show #nyfw ❤️ ✨👓.”

Lisa Rinna takes Rinna Wines nationwide

When she’s not attending glamorous events or making funny videos, Lisa is busy running her wine empire, Rinna Wines.

This week she announced her brand is finally available to purchase nationwide. Rinna Wines provides a store locator on its website where customers can find retailers near them, and the wines are also available to shop online through Reserve Bar.

Rinna Wines shared a celebratory video this week showing Lisa sitting on a counter, pouring herself a glass, as comments from her fans popped up enquiring about where they could purchase the drink.

Her voiceover said, “It’s been years in the making, and it’s finally here! Rinna Brut and Rinna Rosé are now available across the US – a little sparkle to celebrate every day!”

You heard it here first — stock up now!