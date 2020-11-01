Braunwyn Windham-Burke wishes she stood up for herself more last season on Real Housewives of Orange County

It’s not easy being the newest housewife to join a Real Housewives franchise. Just ask Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Braunwyn joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast in Season 14 and it was a wild ride.

Now, she may no longer be the newest housewife, but she says that she has a couple of regrets that she wishes she had addressed.

Braunwyn says she wishes she had been ‘stronger’ during her first season on the show

Speaking to Us Weekly, Braunwyn answered some juicy questions about her housewife cast friendships and how she’s grown as a person.

“What is your biggest housewife regret?” asks the interviewer.

With a smile, Braunwyn says, “Not standing up for myself more last year, for sure. I wish I had been stronger.”

“I wish I had been the woman I am now, then,” she continued.

During Braunwyn’s first season, she encountered plenty of drama. Right from the beginning, it seemed as though her and OG housewife, Vicki Gunvalson, might butt heads.

During their first meeting while at Tamra Judge’s housewarming party, Braunwyn expressed her uncertainty.

“I get an instant vibe from everyone. I’m just a little iffy with you right now,” she said to Vicki.

As Vicki left the party, she waved her hand in front of Braunwyn and said, “We’ll talk, because your perception of me is not correct.”

When Braunwyn indicated that she wasn’t intimidated by Vicki’s presence and that she listened to her gut, Vicki then said, “I don’t care. You can be nasty or you can be nice. You have two choices.”

Braunwyn also had trouble building her relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter.

During one memorable scene, to celebrate Vicki’s birthday, the ladies got dressed up in costume and had a tea party.

When Gina returned to the table after taking a phone call from her daughter’s therapist, Braunwyn attempted to make Gina feel better by telling her that since her kids went to public school, it would be fine and the school would “have her back”.

Of course, Gina took this as a back-handed compliment and when Braunwyn then asked the server to bring her a glass so she wouldn’t have to drink her sparkling water out of a bottle, Gina had had enough.

“You’re kind of a snob in, like, not the funniest way to me,” she said to Braunwyn.

The latest season is proving to be tough for Braunwyn too

In the latest season of RHOC, fans are watching as Braunwyn admits to her alcohol dependency and makes the decision to get sober, which is never easy.

As she struggles with her sobriety, she’s also made waves within the group and engaging in fights with fellow castmates, including Gina.

Hopefully, Braunwyn will be able to stand her ground as she wishes she had done in the previous season while finding a way to balance and mend her friendships in the group.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.