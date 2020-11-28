Braunwyn Windham-Burke says Heather Gray from RHOSLC is ‘ride or die’and reveals which franchise she would join

It’s been a year of learning for Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Not only has she re-committed to her marriage with her husband, Sean Burke, but she’s also taken on the commitment of sobriety after admitting her issues with alcohol dependency.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Braunwyn answered several questions about her life and time on the show.

Braunwyn has made new friends since seeking sobriety

When asked by an Us Weekly representative which housewife she would choose to bail her out of jail and why, Braunwyn answered that she would choose RHONY cast member, Leah McSweeney.

“Cus she’d come. She’d be like, ‘I gotchu, girl. I’ll be right there.'”

She was then asked if she and Leah were friends.

Braunwyn responded, “Yeah, I actually might go see her tonight. I’m headed back to the city. We have reached out, we did A Movement Not a Moment together and then, obviously sobriety. So yeah, we’ve been in contact. We call each other.”

Braunwyn also shared her biggest regret from the last season of RHOC, which is that she wishes she had been stronger and stuck up for herself more often.

“Not standing up for myself more last year, for sure. I wish I had been stronger. I wish I had been the woman I am now, then,” she confessed.

When discussing her other favorite franchises, Braunwyn shared that she’s good friends with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Heather Gay.

“Heather Gay. By the way, Heather Gay, ride or die I will be friends with her for forever. We must protect her at all costs. She’s amazing,” Braunwyn gushed.

If Braunwyn could join another Real Housewives franchise, which would it be?

When Braunwyn is asked which other Real Housewives franchise she would like to be a part of, Braunwyn answered honestly.

“Now this is hard. I used to always say Dallas but I also love Potomac. Cuz I’m one, maybe I’m an anomaly, but I actually have real friends in the different franchises. Oh, and the Salt Lake City girls are cool too,” she shared.

Not being able to make up her mind, Braunwyn said, “No, I can’t. I can’t. Salt Lake City, Dallas, or Potomac, because I love so many women from those cast[s].”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.