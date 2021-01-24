Braunwyn Windham-Burke confronted ‘lies’ about her at RHOC reunion, and owned up to something ‘horrible’

We’ve already seen part one of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, and fans are looking forward to the rest.

So far, Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been in the hot seat as expected.

The RHOC star had the most shocking storyline this season, but it didn’t sit well with her castmates.

The women have been bashing the mom-of-seven in the media and they set their sights on her at the reunion as well.

Now, Braunwyn is sharing more about the tense moments and claiming that her co-stars have been lying about her.

Braunwyn admitted to a shameful moment at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County star sat down for a video chat with US Weekly.

During her interview, the 43-year-old dished about the two-part event and confessed that it was a rough one for her.

“It was hard,” admitted Braunwyn. “There was something I had to own up to, that I did when I was blacked out that… was horrible and I was really ashamed of.”

She explained, “So, it was hard basically having to do it… That for me was the hardest. There was, you know, one thing on there that was hard because I don’t remember doing it, but I know I did.”

As for what Braunwyn did that was so “horrible” she didn’t add any clarity, but there have been lots of rumors running rampant about that.

At first, there were claims that the Bravo Housewife had offered Shannon Beador’s daughter, Stella cocaine when she was 14-years-old.

However, Shannon has since denied the cocaine claims.

There seems to be some sort of substance in question, it’s just yet not clear what that stubstance is.

Braunwyn says there were lies told about her

During her chat with the media outlet, Braunwyn talked about a few other memorable moments from the reunion.

She claimed that her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates have been lying about her.

“There was a lot of lies that were told about me this year,” claimed Braunwyn.

“A lot of people saying…I hired an investigator, no I didn’t. I hired a photographer for Black Lives Matter, no I didn’t,” remarked the RHOC star as she continued to list out the alleged lies against her. “I don’t pay my taxes, my husband had moved out–cause at that point he hadn’t,” she added.

Braunwyn continued, “So, there’s just a lot of lies. And at one point I was like you know what I’m not doing this anymore. I can’t just sit here, listening to you guys lie loudly and often and believe it. Like I’m out, you know.”

“And that was hard,” added the Orange County Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion part two airs Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.