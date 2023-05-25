Brat Loves Judy exclusive: It’s the moment of truth as Brat finds out if she’s pregnant

This week’s episode of Brat Loves Judy, titled Parental Pressures, will be a fun one for WEtv viewers.

After all, it’s no secret that Brat has been trying to get pregnant, and Judy has been a loving and supportive wife every step of the way.

Brat already had one miscarriage, so she’s understandably nervous as they continue the process of getting pregnant — and with hormone injections, constant monitoring, and a second embryo transfer, it’s no wonder that Brat has been on edge. We’re on edge, too, hoping and waiting for the good news.

Now, Monsters and Critics can exclusively share in the excitement with this Brat Loves Judy that shares the moment they found out if the second embryo transfer was successful.

And if you’ve been paying attention to entertainment news at all, you probably already know the answer, but it’s still worth a watch.

So make sure to click on the video below to see Brat and Judy take that call from her doctor and get the nail-biting news.

Now that we all have goosebumps from watching these two ladies learn all the good news be sure to tune in tonight and see how it all plays out.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.