Brandon Jones speaks out, denies pulling Michelle Young aside on The Bachelorette for a rose

The Bachelorette finalist Brandon Jones reveals why he pulled Michelle Young aside during the rose ceremony.

This week’s episode featured Fantasy Suite dates with Michelle’s final three men — Brandon, Nayte Olukoya and Joe Coleman.

The ceremony was expected to be quick with just two roses to give out, but Brandon extended it slightly by pulling Michelle to the side for a conversation.

While Nayte muttered that it seemed like an act of desperation to get the rose, Brandon revealed that wasn’t his true intention for the heart-to-heart.

Brandon uploaded a heartfelt Instagram post to explain his decision.

The picture is from that rose ceremony and features him and Michelle hugging. Michelle wears a shiny, teal dress while Brandon wears a tux and the rose he received from that ceremony.

Brandon explained in the post that it wasn’t about the rose for him. He expressed that he truly wanted to console Michelle at that moment.

“If you look at Michelle, this is the exact reason I pulled her aside last night. Letting someone you love go is one of the hardest pains to go through in life. And to know she would have to go through it alone tore me apart inside,” he explained.

He continued, “I pulled her aside before the rose ceremony to let her know she is not alone. That no matter the outcome, her happiness comes first. Her mental health and well being comes first. Ultimately, that she comes first.”

“There is a bigger picture than just getting a rose, we are all people at the end of the day and in the end, we all need somebody there for us in these life changing decisions. I wasn’t there for a rose at that point, I was there for my best friend,” he concluded.

While Nayte may not have been thrilled with his decision to pull Michelle aside in that moment, some of Brandon’s other fellow Bachelorette contestants commended him for his noble act.

Future Bachelor Clayton Echard wrote, “This is one more of countless examples that separates you from the rest! You’re a true role model for how men should treat women! Proud of you, brother!”

“The Brandon we know and love,” Leroy Arthur commented.

Pardeep Singh may have left his favorite finalist slip, writing, “Handsome couple.”

“Well said my guy!” Will Urena exclaimed. “Way to speak from your heart.”

Who went home during The Bachelorette fantasy suite dates?

Brandon was one of the lucky two men to receive a rose from Michelle. It’s unclear if pulling Michelle aside swayed her decision one way or the other.

This means it was down to Nayte and Joe. While Joe had the advantage of being her hometown sweetheart, ultimately, she ended up giving Nayte a rose.

This meant Minnesota Joe was sent packing. In the finale, viewers will get to see whether Michelle gives her final rose to Nayte, Brandon or neither of them.

The Bachelorette finale will air on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.