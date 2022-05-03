Brandon Jones poses in suave photoshoot with Bachelor Nation stars Daniel Tully and Leroy Arthur

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars unite for a photoshoot. Pic credit: ABC

Brandon Jones built solid bonds with several men from The Bachelorette Season 18.

Brandon and his The Bachelorette brothers often link up post-show, and recently, he posed for a photoshoot with some of his Texas costars.

Posing with Daniel Tully and Leroy Arthur, the Bachelor Nation stars displayed their style and smolder.

Brandon Jones, Daniel Tully, and Leroy Arthur pose for photoshoot

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Daniel Tully took to Instagram to share three snaps from his photoshoot with friends, including Brandon Jones and Leroy Arthur.

In the photos, Brandon, Leroy, and Daniel pose in front of a light bohemian background while wearing soft colors.

Brandon wore a soft dusty-rose long sleeve sweater with black pants, a black cap, and a wood cross necklace.

Leroy Arthur, who works as a model, paired denim on denim while showing off his features in a layered jean jacket with a white fur lapel and a light blue plaid collared shirt underneath.

Daniel wore a soft blue long-sleeve with tan pants and white sneakers.

Daniel called Brandon and Leroy his ‘family’ in the post while poking fun at their fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Will Urena.

The caption read, “La Familia. [Will Urena] couldn’t make the photo Bc of his ping pong tournament. P.S HE LOST!”

Bachelor Nation stars react to The Bachelorette Season 17 photoshoot

Several familiar faces within the franchise flocked to Daniel’s comment section to praise the photoshoot.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Ivan Hall commented, “Texas gang.”

The men’s The Bachelorette season 17 costars Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews also left comments.

Nayte commented with a series of fire emojis, and Rodney wrote, “Oh this that heat” with a fire emoji.

Will Urena got a kick out of the shade that Daniel threw his way. Will commented, “Lmaooo,” with a laughing emoji.

Will added, “you got jokes!” while also complimenting the photoshoot, writing, “Y’all boys brought IT!”

Brandon Jones also reacted to the ping pong reference in the caption, writing “Ping pong” with a skull emoji.

Pic credit: @danieltully7/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 17 men built a tight bond during their time on the show, as they all vied for Michelle Young’s hand in marriage.

Ultimately, Nayte came out the victor, with Brandon Jones, the runner-up. Despite the outcome, the men’s friendships are still going strong.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.