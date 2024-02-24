Brandi Glanville’s lawyers fire back at Andy Cohen’s ‘apology,’ claim he should be fired

Brandi Glanville’s lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, have dismissed Andy Cohen’s apology.

The two lawyers released a joint statement on Friday, obtained by Page Six, calling for Cohen’s firing.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Watch What Happens Live host released a statement after the two lawyers accused him of sending an inappropriate recording to the former RHOBH star.

The duo’s initial letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, and Shed Media had accusations of sexual harassment stemming from a Facetime chat the former friends and co-workers reportedly had in 2022.

According to the letter, the footage featured an “obviously inebriated” Cohen telling Glanville of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Cohen revealed via X that the other person in the video was Below Deck and The Traitors alum Kate Chastain and stated they were “very clearly joking” with Glanville.

Andy Cohen said Brandi Glanville was in on the joke

He doubled down, saying everything he said was “absolutely meant in jest” and that Glanville’s reaction “clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”

“That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen wrote.

Andy Cohen says the video to Brandi Glanville was a joke. Pic credit: @Andy/X

Freedman and Geragos said in the latest statement that “Any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have sex with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of sexual harassment even one concocted by NBC.”

They also question why Cohen is getting a pass because “Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot.”

The pair believes that NBCUniversal has given Cohen “too much power” because of his neverending responsibilities to host reunions for Bravo’s reality slate. They think the company has “clearly decided that he is too big to fail.”

Page Six also reported how a source told them that anyone watching the video “can tell it’s clearly a joke.”

Chastain has not addressed the video in question or Glanville’s claims.

Brandi Glanville landed in hot water with Bravo and execs last year

Glanville landed in hot water with the network and executives last year when Caroline Manzo accused her of sexual assault while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Morocco.

She was cut from promoting The Traitors at the time and wasn’t invited to the reunion taping.

There are reports that the season of the Real Housewives will become lost and will never see the light of day.

Another possibility is for the show to edit both Glanville and Manzo out, but legal proceedings are going on at the moment regarding the situation, with Manzo recently filing a lawsuit against Bravo, Forest Productions Inc., Warner Brothers Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media US, and Peacock TV.

The lawsuit calls out Bravo specifically for allegedly plying the cast with alcohol and then directing, encouraging, and allowing “them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8/7c. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1-13 are now streaming on Peacock.