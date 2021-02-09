Brandi Glanville walks back Armie Hammer tweet after proclaiming she wouldn’t take it back

Brandi Glanville regrets her controversial Armie Hammer tweet. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is backtracking on the controversial flirtatious comments she made about Armie Hammer.

Brandi is always saying something to get herself in trouble but it’s rare that she ever takes one of those statements back.

Recently, she even got into a Twitter feud with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, this time she realized that she may have gone too far.

Armie has recently been accused of expressing cannibalistic and violent fetishes to women.

His ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich claimed he told her he wanted to “break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

Brandi’s controversial Armie Hammer tweet

Brandi used the buzz surrounding the controversy to come onto the Call Me By Your Name actor.

Read More Garcelle Beauvais confirms return to RHOBH despite Denise Richards’ exit

“Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq,” Brandi wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Brandi began to receive feedback from fans over the tweet, claiming it was insensitive.

Brandi, in typical fashion, initially doubled down on her tweet telling fans to lighten up.

“I’m not sorry I don’t take it back it was a f*****g joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys. Get some hobbies,” Brandi tweeted.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Perez Hilton obtained both quotes since both of the tweets been deleted prior to this article.

Brandi takes back Armie Hammer tweet

Despite insisting that she wasn’t going to take back her comment, she has since taken back her comment. She claimed that she looked further into accusations against Armie and hadn’t realized the seriousness of those accusations.

“Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot,” she wrote. “No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson.”

It seems she can’t please all of her fans. One fan condemned her for retracting her tweet.

“Never edit yourself. It is what is. You didn’t know,” the fan wrote.

Brandi thanked the fan and explained why she took back her tweet.

“Thanks it when I saw the headlines I went and read all the stuff and now I do kind of feel bad I don’t want people to hurt oreat other people ever,” Brandi replied.

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville takes back flirtatious Armie Hammer tweet. Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

Brandi isn’t the only Beverly Hills star that has found herself mixed up in the Armie Hammer drama.

Erika Jayne is rumored to be neighbors with the controversial actor and it has even been rumored that she has been exchanging some intimate messages with him.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.