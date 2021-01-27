Brandi Glanville says Christine Chiu from Bling Empire nearly joined the RHOBH cast

Brandi Glanville almost got Christine Chiu onto RHOBH. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Brandi Glanville reveals that Bling Empire star Christine Chiu was considered for and almost joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Brandi shares how Christine almost got a diamond on an episode of her podcast Unfiltered.

Brandi explains that she’s good friends with Christine and that she pitched for Christine to join RHOBH while she was with the franchise.

She thought Christine’s “fun” and “little bit nuts” attitude would be a good fit for the show, and Bravo agreed.

“On Housewives they ask you to give the names of friends you think would make great housewives. So I gave her name and they loved her,” Brandi shares.

Christine even got as far as filming a scene with Brandi for the show.

Brandi explains that Christine’s family ultimately discouraged her from joining RHOBH.

“Her family had seen the pictures of us leaving the place and they decided, because their family is loaded, that they didn’t want her on Housewives for like, the embarrassment of the family, possibly… They wanted her and [her family] said, ‘No,’” Brandi revealed.

Fortunately, Christine still found her way onto reality TV.

Brandi was on RHOBH as a friend for Season 2 and joined the main cast for Seasons 3 through 5. So she likely pitched Christine to be on the show sometime between 2012 and 2015.

As for Brandi’s future on RHOBH, it’s not likely she’ll be asked back even after all of the drama she stirred up with Denise Richards on the most recent season.

Christine has done a lot for her family

Bling Empire viewers already known that Christine has sacrificed plenty for her family.

Early on in the Bling Empire series, Christine explained that she struggled to get pregnant for ten years because of fertility problems.

She vented that the amount of pressure she felt from her husband’s family was overwhelming. She pushed hard, and almost risked her life, to have her son and please them.

During a later episode, she reveals that her husband was the one who had the fertility problem and that she took on the burden and claimed it was her problems to protect him.

Christine on Bling Empire

Viewers will ultimately agree that Christine has all of the makings of a perfect reality TV star.

She is filthy rich and competitive with her wealth in a way that near crosses the line of being catty. She has a complicated web of juicy family secrets.

She has even become the unofficial villain on the show for igniting a feud with Anna Shay.

However, many fans still note that Christine is fabulous in her own right and has earned her place as one of the queens of bling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.