Brandan catches Mary in a big lie in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler

You can expect to see a tense moment between lovebirds Brandan and Mary in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In a teaser for what’s to come, Brandan finds out that Mary has been lying to him when her friends spill the secret.

The co-dependent couple shocked viewers with their obsessive behavior and insane jealousy towards each other during their online romance.

The pair stay on video chat with each other all day, and Mary does not allow Brandan to interact with any females.

After years of a long-distance relationship, Brandan packed his bags and bid goodbye to his family as he jetted off to the Philippines to start a new life with Mary.

However, soon after arriving in the country, he finds out that Mary has been keeping a big secret.

Brandan finds out Mary has been lying to him in a 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

PEOPLE posted a preview of the new episode, and we witnessed an uncomfortable moment between Mary and Brandan during a day out with her male friends.

The US native was shocked to find out something that viewers already knew because Mary confessed in a previous episode.

The 23-year-old turns off her WiFi whenever she wants to hang out with her friends without Brandan on video chat but tells him that it’s due to constant power outages.

However, Mary’s friends just spilled the tea and revealed the real reason why Brandan cannot get in touch with the Phillipino native when she’s out with them.

“Do you know that Mary unplugged her WiFi, turned off her phone to go hang out many other times with us?” said one of the guys.

Meanwhile, Brandan was stunned into silence while Mary sat beside him with her head down.

Mary doesn’t know what to do after her lie is exposed

Mary’s friends told Brandan that they want the pair to “trust each other,” which is why they revealed the truth.

The scene then flashes to Mary’s confessional, where she admits, “I don’t know what to say.”

“I know that my friends always want the best for me,” continued Mary. “And that’s why they just want me and Brandan to be honest to each other. But I feel so nervous of how Brandan will react to it.”

Meanwhile, Mary’s friends sat there silently, waiting for Brandan to respond, but clearly, he was still processing the information.

Eventually, he turned t Mary and asked, “Did you?” and that’s where the scene ended. So, we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out in the upcoming episode.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.