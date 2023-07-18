90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Brandan and Mary are married — See pics from their wedding day

Brandan and Mary’s cringeworthy relationship has captivated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers this season.

The toxicity level is off the charts for this couple, who literally stay in contact with each other on their phones 24/7.

Even while sleeping and using the bathroom, Brandan and Mary are keeping tabs on each other all day, every day.

And to make matters worse, Mary’s jealousy is so intense that Brandan isn’t even allowed to talk to, interact with, or sit next to other women… even if they’re a store cashier or a random passenger on a flight.

Despite the fact that they’ve been deemed 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5’s cringiest couple — and arguably the cringiest from the entire franchise — it looks as though they were a perfect match.

Some photos shared by Brandan’s family members confirm that he and Mary have indeed tied the knot and are already Mr. and Mrs. De Nuccio.

Brandan and Mary De Nuccio tied the knot in the Phillippines

Brandan’s grandfather, Jon Stiggins, uploaded some photos in April 2023 depicting Brandan and Mary posing with their bridal party.

Brandan thanked his grandfather in the comments of Jon’s Facebook post. Pic credit: Jon Stiggins/Facebook

Brandan and Mary’s nuptials took place in Mary’s native Phillippines, where Brandan moved after giving up everything in the U.S.

In the first photo, dated April 26, 2023, Mary and Brandan posed in front of some of their wedding guests at their outdoor venue during their wedding reception.

The caption on the post read, “BRANDAN GOT MARRIED !!!!!” and in the comments section, Brandan told his grandfather, “Thank you grandpa.”

Brandan’s grandfather, Jon Stiggins, uploaded photos from Brandan and Mary’s wedding in April 2023. Pic credit: Jon Stiggins/Facebook

Mary wore a gorgeous off-white gown with lace sleeves and beading with a matching tiara. Brandan wore a plum-colored tuxedo and pink bowtie.

Mary’s bridesmaids wore hot pink dresses, and Brandan’s groomsmen wore white button-down shirts and hot pink suspenders and bowties to match the bridesmaids.

Brandan and Mary pose with their bridesmaids. Pic credit: Jon Stiggins/Facebook

Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, also posted some photos on her Facebook page, but they’ve since been deleted. In Touch shared screenshots of the photos, however, and reported that Angela captioned one of them, “I made it home!! It’s bittersweet.”

“I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed,” the caption continued. “This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I’m ready to really start living life to the fullest.”

In addition to the wedding pics shared by family members, Mary is also using Brandan’s surname, De Nuccio, on social media, further confirming that she and Brandan are officially husband and wife.

On Instagram, Mary’s bio reads, “Brandan’s wife💕,” and Brandan’s bio reads, “Happily Married💍.”

Brandan and Mary have yet to walk down the aisle this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Although we now know that their relationship lasted long enough to make it to the altar and say “I do,” there’s still plenty of drama to come leading up to their big day.

Mary’s jealousy is the cause of most of her and Brandan’s arguments

During the Monday, July 17 episode of The Other Way, viewers watched as Mary got angry when Brandan was seated next to a female passenger on his flight to the Phillippines.

Mary accused Brandan of being a cheater and assumed that he would chat it up with the girl sitting next to him. Mary became so hot-blooded that she even told Brandan not to bother coming to the Phillippines — all because of something beyond his control.

Eventually, Brandan gave in to Mary and had his seat changed on the flight so he was seated alone. But, unsurprisingly, Mary called him a “liar” and told him, “F**k you,” in their text exchange.

“I don’t know what to do to appease Mary’s demands,” Brandan confessed. “It really, really frustrates me on a high level that she would still have these things to say. I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I don’t think I deserve that.”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.