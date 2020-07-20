Brad Womack reveals if he would do a third season of The Bachelor

Brad Womack has already tried to find love as The Bachelor twice, on Seasons 11 and 15 of the ABC hit, but would he be willing to try a third time?

Tonight on The Bachelor: The Greatest SeasTons — Ever!, we get to relive Brad Womack’s time on the show. Certainly, they will bring up the fact that he didn’t pick anyone on Season 11 and despite proposing to Emily Maynard in Season 15, he is still woefully single.

Brad Womack isn’t the only Bachelor lead to try twice without finding love and he probably won’t be the last. But will he try again? He might, but it would probably take a little coaxing.

Chris Harrison pops the question

In a sneak peek leading up to the latest episode of The Bachelor: GOAT, Chris Harrison asks Brad Womack if he would consider being The Bachelor once again.

Right away, Brad responded, “There’s no way I would say yes to that.”

He continued, “I will not do it a third time. I promise you.”

That didn’t dissuade Chris Harrison though, who said, “What I’m hearing here is a maybe.”

Then, Brad said with a laugh, “You know me well! Let’s go!”

Brad Womack has not been lucky in love

Despite having dozens of women to date and possibly propose to, he is still single.

On Season 11 of The Bachelor, Brad made it all the way to the final two and then decided that he couldn’t propose to either DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft.

That left fans of the show in shock because it was the first time that not only was there no proposal but there was also no winner. Brad ended up leaving Season 11 just as single as when he started.

Season 15 worked out a little bit better. After all, Brad did pick Emily Maynard as the winner and he even proposed.

Brad and Emily ended up breaking up as Season 15 of The Bachelor aired and got back together before the finale aired. They broke up a final time in May 2011.

If Brad Womack was to film The Bachelor again, the soonest he could do it is 2021, which would mean that his hypothetical third season of The Bachelor wouldn’t even air until 2022 – more than a decade after his second stint.

Three times could be a charm for Brad, plus he’s older and wiser now. Maybe bringing him back wouldn’t be such a bad idea after all.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.