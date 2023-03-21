‘Boujie mama’ Danielle Cabral and RHONJ costar Rachel Fuda show off their unique Jersey style

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral are giving us a glimpse into their unique styles.

They both shared fashionable images in the past few days, and their fashion choices told two different stories.

Rachel snapped a mirror selfie in a denim outfit, which she posted on social media after she got all dressed up for an event.

The mom of two was stylish in a dark blue jeans jumpsuit with a zippered front and a plunging neckline. The sleeveless outfit also featured a belted waist and large pockets on the front.

She added a pop of color with a pink, heart-shaped crossbody bag and matching pink boots.

Rachel smiled for the Instagram snap as she posed inside the Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston.

Rachel Fuda is stylish in denim. Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

Meanwhile, Danielle proved she is indeed a “boujie mama” as she donned sequined booties for a photoshoot.

RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral rocks pink and sequin

The Jersey girl showed off her unique style in pink silk cargo pants with large pockets and straps. She styled the outfit with a black, sleeveless bodysuit, and she added sequined booties with chunky heels to give the ensemble some shimmer.

Danielle Cabral photo shoot. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

The RHONJ newbie has gotten some slack for her style from castmate Jackie Goldschneider, and she threw a bit of shade Jackie’s way in her post.

During their first meeting, Jackie looked her up and down and claimed that her outfit was tragic, so it’s no surprise that the two women are not getting along.

“Say all you want about my clothes, my accent, my perfectly normal middle-class home… I’m still going to push, dream big, and bulldoze my way to the top,” wrote Danielle in her latest Instagram caption.

The post featured a behind-the-scenes photo of Danielle at a photo shoot for her brand, Boujie Kidz, which she talked about during her introduction on the show.

Danielle Cabral promotes her Boujie Kidz brand

The newly minted Bravo star is an entrepreneur, and her daughter Valentina is the perfect model for her brand Bouji Kidz.

The adorable pink birthday outfit that Valentina recently wore during an episode of RHONJ is one of the handmade pieces included in the kids’ line.

Danielle promoted the company online and noted that the outfit was “Hand-made right here in New Jersey! I am so proud to announce @boujiekidzinc FIRST custom outfit from my very own line.”

The Bouji Kidz line caters to boys and girls between 0-24 months, 2T and up, and tweens. The brand makes swimwear, mommy and me outfits, and daddy and me outfits.

It also includes accessories and shoes for little divas and gentlemen, and they have a new collection coming soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.