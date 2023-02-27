Melissa Gorga and her new castmate Rachel Fuda were on the same page when they got dolled up for a Bravo event in the Big Apple.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were dressed in blue and snapped photos together during the NYC trip.

Despite opting for the same color, their outfits differed as Melissa opted for a dark shade of blue while Rached chose a much lighter color.

Melissa donned a strapless velvet romper with a low-cut neckline and a defined waist. She paired the jumpsuit with a pair of pointy beige booties.

Her hair was sleek, parted down the middle in soft curls, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

In the first photo shared on social media, the 43-year-old added a Christian Dior puffer jacket as she struck a stylish pose on the sidewalk, with the NBC Studios sign in the backdrop.

Melissa posted a close-up photo with Rachel in the second slide, as the newbie smiled in the snap. We got a better look at Rachel’s outfit in the final image, which showed her clad in a light blue, sleeveless turtleneck paired with high-waist pants.

“A little @bravotv day yesterday with my girl @rachelfuda 💕🦋 #rhonj,” Melissa captioned the post.

Melissa Gorga is loving the RHONJ newbies

Melissa is friends with Rachel Fuda, but she’s also happy to have the other newbies on the show this season. We’ve now met all three women, including Danielle Cabral, another full-time cast member, and Jennnifer Fessler, a friend of the show.

Melissa, who is currently embroiled in ongoing drama with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, is happy to have some fresh new blood and new storylines to discuss.

The long-running Bravo personality said as much during the latest episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga.

“I’m not saying my whole cast is grateful for the new people, Melissa Gorga is grateful,” she said laughingly. “I love it, I’m not intimidated, bring it on. I wanna talk about new and fresh and lively.”

Melissa also noted that not all the women on the cast were happy about the newbies.

“I get that some of the OGs or other people who’ve been around for a long time are like, ‘what the hell is this, she’s gonna come in and replace me…’ some people get like that,” said Melissa.

Melissa Gorga promotes Kove Split Speaker

Melissa Gorga is an entrepreneur and businesswoman, making big bucks with lots of paid partnerships. She told her 2.8 million Instagram followers some time ago about the Kove Split Speaker and its unique features.

The RHONJ star noted that the tiny device is very convenient for use around the house, whether she’s cooking, cleaning, or relaxing outside.

“It splits into two different speakers that you can use up to 30 ft away! They get pretty loud for the size too and you can even see the bass bump!” noted Melissa.

The Kove Split Speaker has other features, including a built-in microphone to enable hands-free calling and 360-degree sound. It is also water-resistant and retails for $242 online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.