Bolo the stripper admits RHOA drama has added new spark to his career

Bolo the stripper reveals how the RHOA controversy has affected his career. Pic credit: Bravo

After his appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Michael Bolwaire aka Bolo the stripper explains that he has had a boost in his career.

Bolo made a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Cynthia Bailey and Miss Lawrence also appeared following the latest RHOA episode.

How does Bolo feel about all the attention?

Andy asked Bolo how long he has been dancing, and Bolo revealed that it has been about 12 years. Bolo then explained that the attention he has received after appearing on RHOA has motivated him.

“I’ve been doing it for a while so a lot of the new spark is almost like giving me the extra push again for my career,” Bolo explained.

However, he has said there have been cons along with the pros that came with the attention.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time and you still gotta be Mike when you go home,” Bolo added. “It takes its toll on you after a while.”

Bolo claimed that this isn’t the first time that he had his career blow up and explained that it comes in waves.

“I’ve done a couple of projects so I’m kind of accustomed to…a lot of people at a time. I’ve done a couple of movies in the past,” he explained.

It seems that this time, however, the pressure might be too much for Bolo to handle right now.

“I’m used to that attention but…it’s at the wrong time,” Bolo vented “I got other stuff to take care of. I’m like ‘Damn, what am I supposed to do?’ But it’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll figure it out.'”

What Bolo thinks about his RHOA episode

Bolo admitted that he didn’t watch the episode that, as Andy mentioned, he starred in.

He said that he has been too busy to watch it– especially after how the show has boosted his career.

However, Bolo has previously been vocal about the rumors surrounding the episode.

Kenya Moore claimed that she heard Bolo having a threesome with two of the other RHOA cast members. She determined that the most likely culprits were Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

Bolo has vehemently denied these rumors. He claims that he never crossed the line with any of the women.

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper I’m THE stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism and it don’t just stop here y’all. I’ve got fans, followers, supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that,” Bolo said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened.”

Watch the Strippergate drama continue to unfold on RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.